NHL roundup: Penguins rally past Ducks

Jake Guentzel had a hat trick, and Phil Kessel delivered the go-ahead goal in the third period Friday as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from a three-goal deficit to earn a 7-4 victory and send the Anaheim Ducks to their 10th consecutive defeat.

Jan 11, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) reacts after scoring his third goal for a hat trick against the Anaheim Ducks in the third period at the Honda Center. The Penguins defeated the Ducks 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner Pearson scored a pair of third-period goals as the Penguins won for the 10th time in their past 11 games, a run that started after they lost a 4-2 decision on Dec. 17 at home to the Ducks. Anaheim has not won since that date, going 0-7-3 and dropping all six games on their-just completed homestand (0-3-3).

Kessel scored the game-winner unassisted at 10:21 of the third period, when he forced a Ducks turnover in the Anaheim zone and beat goaltender John Gibson for his 18th of the season.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and three assists for the Penguins. Daniel Sprong, Nick Ritchie and Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks.

Flames 4, Panthers 3

Michael Frolik collected one goal and two assists to lead the offensive attack, and David Rittich made 24 saves as host Calgary erased a two-goal deficit to beat Florida.

Frolik has collected eight points in seven games since being a healthy scratch for the Western Conference-leading Flames, who have won four straight games and are riding a 7-1-1 roll.

Mark Giordano, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames. Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Huberdeau and Evgenii Dadonov found the net for the Panthers.

Jets 4, Red Wings 2

Winnipeg scored the game’s first three goals, then staved off a rally from visiting Detroit. The Jets won for the third time in four games, while the Red Wings lost for the ninth time in 10 games (1-7-2).

Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists to lead Winnipeg, which also got goals from Brandon Tanev, Blake Wheeler and Bryan Little. Jets backup goalie Laurent Brossoit made 33 saves for the win, with Connor Hellebuyck taking the night off after seven consecutive starts.

Luke Glendening and Dennis Cholowski scored for Detroit. Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots.

Hurricanes 4, Sabres 3

Sebastian Aho scored twice as Carolina defeated Buffalo in Raleigh, N.C., ruining the return to PNC Arena of former Hurricanes standout Jeff Skinner.

Micheal Ferland and Justin Williams also scored for Carolina. Ferland and Teuvo Teravainen provided two assists each.

Skinner, Jason Pominville and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres, who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

—Field Level Media