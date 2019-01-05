NHL roundup: Penguins win eighth straight

Matt Murray stopped 33 shots Friday for his third shutout this season and the ninth of his career as the Pittsburgh Penguins won their eighth straight game, blanking the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-0.

Jan 4, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) defends a wrap around attempt by Winnipeg Jets left wing Brandon Tanev (13) during the second period at PPG PAINTS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Murray also tied his career best with a seven-start winning streak. Olli Maatta and Matt Cullen scored 33 seconds apart in the first period, Dominik Simon added a second-period goal, and Kris Letang scored an empty-netter for the Penguins. Cullen also added an assist.

The Penguins, who have won 10 of their past 11 games, reached the midpoint of the season with 52 points. During their eight-game win streak, they have outscored opponents by a combined 32-9.

Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for Winnipeg, which has lost three of its past four games.

Stars 2, Capitals 1 (OT)

Tyler Seguin scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner at 3:37 of overtime, and Anton Khudobin turned away 36 shots as Dallas defeated visiting Washington to secure a season sweep of the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Khudobin stood tall through a feverish third period and in overtime before Seguin converted a pass from Alexander Radulov from behind the net for the deciding tally.

Radek Faksa assisted on both goals for the Stars, who are 6-2-1 in their past nine games. Lars Eller had a goal for Washington, which got 27 saves from Pheonix Copley.

Red Wings 4, Predators 3 (OT)

Dylan Larkin scored with 26 seconds remaining in overtime to give host Detroit a victory over Nashville. It was Larkin’s fourth overtime game-winner this season, and it snapped the Red Wings’ six-game winless streak.

Larkin received a Filip Hronek pass at center ice, then weaved through the defense before depositing a backhander past Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne.

Thomas Vanek scored in his 1,000th career game for Detroit. Andreas Athanasiou and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored, while Jimmy Howard stopped 27 shots. P.K. Subban, Craig Smith and Ryan Johansen scored for the Predators.

Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 2

Greg McKegg scored a goal and added an assist in his first game with Carolina, a victory over Columbus in Raleigh, N.C. McKegg, a 26-year-old center, was playing with his fifth NHL team.

Micheal Ferland, Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes. Aho’s empty-net goal was the only scoring in the third period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Artemi Panarin scored for the Blue Jackets, who failed to record a team point for only the second time in a 10-game span (7-2-1).

Avalanche 6, Rangers 1

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and added two assists, and Colorado ended a six-game skid with a win over New York in Denver.

Gabriel Landeskog also scored and had an assist, Alexander Kerfoot scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots for Colorado. Ryan Graves scored his first NHL goal late in the game.

Ryan Strome produced the lone goal for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev had 41 saves but allowed six goals.

Devils 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)

Kyle Palmieri and Drew Stafford scored in a shootout as New Jersey pulled out a win in Glendale, Ariz.

Nico Hischier and Blake Coleman scored in regulation for the Devils, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Keith Kinkaid stopped 15 of 17 shots in relief of Mackenzie Blackwood, who sustained an injury in the first period.

Conor Garland and Christian Fischer scored for Arizona, which lost its third game in a row. Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves.

Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2

Tomas Nosek had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves to pick up his league-leading 24th victory as Vegas moved into a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with a victory at Anaheim.

It was the 11th straight game for Fleury without a regulation loss (8-0-3). Max Pacioretty and Nate Schmidt also scored goals for Vegas, which won its fifth consecutive game, equaling its season-best win streak. The Golden Knights improved to 16-3-3 over their past 22 games.

Daniel Sprong and Carter Rowney scored goals for Anaheim, which tied its longest losing streak of the season with its seventh straight loss (0-5-2). John Gibson finished with 39 saves for the Ducks.

