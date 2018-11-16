NHL roundup: Point rallies Lightning with hat track

Brayden Point’s natural hat trick Thursday erased an early two-goal deficit for the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning en route to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nov 15, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) congratulates center Brayden Point (21) after Point scoried a goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period at PPG PAINTS Arena. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Yanni Gourde scored the deciding goal in the second period, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for Tampa Bay, which ended a two-game losing streak by scoring all four goals on power plays.

Louis Domingue made 28 saves for the Lightning, as Tampa Bay played without No. 1 goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was sent home for evaluation of a broken foot he suffered in practice Wednesday.

Point began his spree with a five-on-three goal with 2.7 seconds left in the first on a shot from the lower left circle high off the far post to cut the Penguins’ lead to 2-1. He tied the score 41 seconds into the second, again on a five-on-three, on a one-timer from Steven Stamkos, and gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead on a conventional power play at 1:28 of the second, on a one-timer from the slot.

Blue Jackets 7, Panthers 3

Markus Hannikainen scored the go-ahead goal with 15:59 left in the third period as flu-ridden Columbus rallied to beat visiting Florida.

Columbus also got goals from Cam Atkinson, Brandon Dubinsky, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Duclair, Josh Anderson and an empty-netter by Boone Jenner. Atkinson produced his second short-handed goal of the season.

The Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 after the first period, won despite being hit hard by the flu as three key players missed the game: starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, leading scorer Artemi Panarin and center Riley Nash, who sat out for the first time this season.

Senators 2, Red Wings 1

Drake Batherson scored in his NHL debut, Craig Anderson stopped two third-period penalty shots, and Ottawa snapped Detroit’s four-game winning streak with a home win.

The 20-year-old Batherson, a Nova Scotia native drafted in the fourth round last year, scored what proved to be the game-winner in the second period. Matt Duchene was credited with assists on both of the Senators’ goals.

Defenseman Cody Ceci scored the other Ottawa goal, while Anderson made 34 saves.

Islanders 7, Rangers 5

Anthony Beauvillier collected his first NHL hat trick as the Isles continued their dominance against their visiting Big Apple rival.

Brock Nelson, Anders Lee, Leo Komarov and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders, who have won two straight following a three-game losing streak. The Islanders have won eight in a row against the Rangers dating to Dec. 6, 2016.

Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss made 36 saves.

Wild 6, Canucks 2

Mikko Koivu had a goal and two assists, and Minnesota cruised to a win over visiting Vancouver in Saint Paul, Minn.

Charlie Coyle, Eric Staal, Nino Niederreiter, Matt Dumba and Jason Zucker also scored in the victory. Minnesota avenged a loss last month to Vancouver and earned at least one point for the eighth time in nine home games.

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves to improve to 9-4-2. He started in net despite feeling sore after a collision with Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson two nights earlier.

Devils 3, Flyers 0

Slideshow (5 Images)

Joey Anderson and Kyle Palmieri each scored one goal as visiting New Jersey defeated Philadelphia.

Blake Coleman added an empty-net goal and a pair of assists for the Devils, who won their second straight game. New Jersey played without center Nico Hischier, who was sidelined for the second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped all 29 shots for the Devils, who won on the road for only the second time this season. It was the seventh shutout of his career.