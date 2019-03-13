NHL roundup: Price makes Habs history

Carey Price set the Montreal franchise record for most wins by a goalie, Max Domi scored two goals, and the host Canadiens defeated the reeling Detroit Red Wings for the ninth consecutive time, 3-1 on Tuesday.

With his 315th regular-season victory, Price supplanted Jacques Plante for the team mark. He made 20 saves as the Canadiens completed a sweep of the four-game season series by a 21-7 aggregate score.

Brett Kulak collected the other goal for Montreal while Tomas Tatar recorded two assists.

Andreas Athanasiou scored the only goal for the Red Wings, who have lost 11 of their last 12 games (1-8-3). Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves.

Flames 9, Devils 4

Johnny Gaudreau collected a career-best six points — including a hat trick — and host Calgary exploded for six goals in the third period en route to a comeback victory over New Jersey.

Derek Ryan had two goals and an assist, and Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm both collected a goal and three assists for the Flames. Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary.

Blake Coleman produced a goal and an assist for the Devils, who also got goals from Kyle Palmieri, Kenny Agostino and Travis Zajac.

Stars 2, Sabres 0

Ben Bishop recorded his third consecutive shutout, Roope Hintz notched his first multiple-goal game, and visiting Dallas beat Buffalo.

Bishop made 35 saves to notch his sixth shutout of the season and the 30th of his career, running his career record to 12-0-1 against the Sabres. He has a shutout streak of 204:20, the second-longest stretch in club history. Ed Belfour went 219:26 without allowing a goal in the 2000-01 season.

The three straight shutouts ties Bishop with Belfour and Cesare Maniago for the franchise record. Maniago did it in December 1967 with the then-Minnesota North Stars, and Belfour’s hot stretch was in November 2000.

Penguins 5, Capitals 3

Evgeni Malkin had two assists to become the 88th NHL player to reach 1,000 career points, and Pittsburgh halted visiting Washington’s seven-game winning streak.

Sidney Crosby scored twice, and Jake Guentzel, Phil Kessel and Jared McCann tallied once apiece for Pittsburgh, which has won five of six. Matt Murray stopped 38 shots.

Jakub Vrana scored twice and John Carlson once for the Capitals, and Braden Holtby made 25 saves. Washington’s Alex Ovechkin had an assist to reach 1,200 career points.

Sharks 5, Jets 4

Joe Pavelski scored the go-ahead goal with five seconds remaining in the third period as San Jose won at Winnipeg for its sixth straight victory.

Gustav Nyquist scored twice to record his 13th career multi-goal performance, and Marcus Sorensen added a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who improved to 15-3-1 in their past 19 games.

Joe Thornton had two assists to move past Hall of Famer Stan Mikita (1,467 assists) for sole possession of 14th place in NHL history. The 39-year-old Thornton skated in his 1,554 regular-season game to tie Jarome Iginla for 13th place on the league’s all-time list.

Coyotes 3, Blues 1

Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves as Arizona moved into the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with a victory at St. Louis.

Richard Panik, Vinnie Hinostroza and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored goals for the Coyotes, who won for the ninth time in their past 11 games. Kuemper, pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on 12 shots in a 7-1 loss at Chicago on Monday, bounced back to improve to 18-5-3 since Jan. 1.

Jaden Schwartz scored a power-play goal and Jordan Binnington had 19 saves for the Blues.

Blue Jackets 7, Bruins 4

Boone Jenner recorded his 100th career goal and first hat trick as Columbus earned a wild victory over visiting Boston.

Zach Werenski and Josh Anderson each had one goal and three assists for the Blue Jackets, who were shut out twice in the past three contests and posted seven non-shootout goals while losing four of their previous six.

The Bruins have lost two straight in regulation following their 15-0-4 stretch. Boston’s Brad Marchand reached the 30-goal mark for a fourth straight season and equaled his career high of 85 points with two goals and an assist.

Ducks 3, Predators 2

Ryan Getzlaf scored less than four minutes into the game, and Anaheim denied visiting Nashville a chance to move into first place in the Central Division.

The Predators made things interesting with a pair of Filip Forsberg goals 58 seconds apart in the third period, but the Ducks were able to make their early 3-0 lead stand.

Jakob Silfverberg and Daniel Sprong also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in their past six games. Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 32 saves.

—Field Level Media