NHL roundup: Rangers rally from four down to sink Habs

Jacob Trouba scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period to break a 5-5 tie, and the visiting New York Rangers rallied from a 4-0 deficit to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-5, on Saturday night.

Nov 23, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) celebrates his goal against Montreal Canadiens with teammates during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Trouba fired a wrist shot from the right point that dribbled past a screened Carey Price and inside the right post for his third goal of the season. It marked the first time since Dec. 26, 1991, against the Washington Capitals that the Rangers won a game that they trailed by four or more goals.

Brendan Lemieux scored two goals, and Trouba and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist for New York. Filip Chytil and Pavel Buchnevich also scored goals and Ryan Strome, Brett Howden and Brady Skjei each had two assists for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in five games. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 38 saves.

Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen each had two goals and an assist for Montreal, which lost its fourth straight game. Shea Weber also scored a goal, and Nick Suzuki and Ben Chiarot each added two assists for the Canadiens. Price finished with 28 saves.

Sharks 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Logan Couture scored the overtime winner for the second straight outing as host San Jose handed New York a rare setback.

Though the Islanders fell, they continued their point-collecting run that began with the fifth game of the season. New York has gone 17 games without losing in regulation time, posting a 15-0-2 record in that span.

Goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, who have won eight of nine games. Couture converted a play with Evander Kane halfway through the overtime frame for his fifth goal of the season. Couture beat Vegas in overtime on Thursday.

Bruins 5, Wild 4 (OT)

Torey Krug scored the game winner in overtime as Boston rallied from two goals down late in the third period to beat visiting Minnesota.

David Krejci scored twice with the goalie pulled in the final 1:55 to force overtime. Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand also scored, as the Bruins won for the fourth time in five games and extended their season-opening streak of picking up at least one point at home to 13 games (9-0-4). Patrice Bergeron had four assists, and Tuukka Rask stopped 32 shots for Boston.

Jason Zucker, Victor Rask, Eric Staal and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild, who extended their points streak to five games (3-0-2).

Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2

Connor McDavid scored two goals to extend his points streak to 10 games, and Leon Draisaitl had three assists to lead Edmonton to victory in Las Vegas.

Draisaitl broke a tie with McDavid for the NHL lead for points (47) and assists (31), while the Oilers remained three points ahead of Arizona for first place in the Pacific Division. The red-hot McDavid has scored 12 goals to go with 11 assists during his 10-game scoring streak.

Ethan Bear and Markus Granlund also scored goals, and Zack Kassian added two assists for Edmonton. Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore both scored goals for the Golden Knights, who lost their second straight game and for the seventh time in their last nine. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves.

Coyotes 3, Kings 2

Phil Kessel, Lawson Crouse and Christian Fischer scored goals as visiting Arizona ended Los Angeles’ five-game home winning streak with a victory.

Goalie Antti Raanta made 43 saves as the Coyotes won for the fifth time in their last seven games and defeated the Kings for the second time in five days. It was Arizona’s ninth victory over Los Angeles in the last 13 meetings between the teams.

Anze Kopitar and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored goals for the Kings, who lost despite having a 45-19 shots-on-goal advantage. Los Angeles was defeated in its own building for the first time in November and is now 7-5-0 at home this season.

Predators 4, Blues 2

Juuse Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots, as visiting Nashville beat St. Louis to snap a six-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm, Colton Sissons and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Predators, who prevailed for just the second time in their last 10 games. Saros won for the second time in eight starts this season. Viktor Arvidsson exited the game after absorbing two cross-checks from defenseman Robert Bortuzzo.

The Blues suffered just their fifth regulation loss in 24 games. They got goals from rookie Klim Kostin, his first in the NHL, and Alex Pietrangelo, the 100th of his career. Jordan Binnington made 39 saves, including two on short-handed breakaways.

Maple Leafs 5, Avalanche 3

Auston Matthews and Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist each, Nicholas Shore, Kasperi Kapanen and Zach Hyman also scored, and Toronto beat Colorado in Denver.

Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots to help new coach Sheldon Keefe improve to 2-0 since taking over for the fired Mike Babcock earlier in the week.

Nathan MacKinnon, Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin scored goals, and Nazem Kadri had two assists against his former team. Pavel Francouz made 12 saves for Colorado in his return from a concussion. He relieved starter Philipp Grubauer, who allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Lightning 6, Ducks 2

Brayden Point scored two goals, Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and assist, and Tampa Bay defeated visiting Anaheim.

Victor Hedman had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for the Lightning, who played without leading scorer Steven Stamkos (lower-body injury). Hedman and Alex Killorn both extended their point streaks to seven games, matching the longest of their NHL careers.

Derek Grant scored short-handed, Rickard Rakell also tallied and Ryan Miller made 21 saves in his sixth start of the season for Anaheim, which dropped to 1-5-3 in the past nine games.

Canucks 2, Capitals 1 (SO)

Captain Bo Horvat scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the visiting Vancouver over Washington in an afternoon game

Neither team scored in the shootout until Horvat beat Washington goalie Braden Holtby (32 saves) in the seventh round. It was the fourth shootout goal of Horvat’s career, with each serving as the game-winning tally.

The Capitals thought they had scored in the fifth round when Lars Eller beat Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom (32 saves) with a shot. However, the officials reviewed the play and ruled that the puck hit the crossbar and did not go over the line.

Jets 4, Blue Jackets 3

Andrew Copp scored with less than two minutes remaining, and host Winnipeg beat Columbus in a roller coaster of a game.

With overtime looming, Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins tried to pass the puck to a teammate, but Copp knocked it down and sent a shot that ricocheted off a defender and into the net with 1:54 remaining in regulation time.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped all five shots he faced in a relief appearance to record the win for Winnipeg. Starting Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit left the game before the midway point of the third period due to an apparent injury, having stopped 27 of 30 shots.

Stars 2, Blackhawks 1 (SO)

Anton Khudobin made 38 saves in regulation and overtime and was perfect in the shootout round to lead Dallas past visiting Chicago.

Khudobin denied Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to secure the victory, which was the Stars’ sixth straight. Roope Hintz scored Dallas’ regulation-time goal, and Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin each scored in the shootout round.

Olli Maatta scored the Blackhawks’ only goal. Chicago earned a point for the extra-time loss but remained winless for the third game in a row.

Flames 3, Flyers 2 (SO)

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of a shootout to give visiting Calgary a sorely needed win over Philadelphia.

The victory snaps a six-game (0-5-1) winless drought for the Flames, who scored only five goals during that losing streak. The scoring woes continued through two periods on Saturday before Andrew Mangiapane finally put Calgary on the board 1:01 into the third period.

The Flyers came up short despite outshooting Calgary by a 38-27 margin and twice holding the lead in the game.

Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Petr Mrazek made 21 saves as host Carolina doubled-up Florida in Raleigh, N.C.

The Panthers, who came back to win on Thursday after trailing the Anaheim Ducks 4-0, couldn’t rally after Hamilton’s goal. Part of the problem for Florida was an 0-for-2 night on the power play.

Brett Pesce, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov (empty-netter) also scored for the Hurricanes, who have won five of their past six games. Teuvo Teravainen added three assists for Carolina.

Devils 5, Red Wings 1

Will Butcher and Blake Coleman scored less than two minutes apart to spark a four-goal third period for New Jersey and lead them past visiting Detroit in Newark, N.J., in a battle of the two teams with the fewest points in the NHL.

Taylor Hall scored the Devils’ third goal of the period before Coleman scored again with 11.1 seconds left to cap a game-ending stretch of five unanswered goals by New Jersey, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Kyle Palmieri started the onslaught with a second-period goal that tied the game at 1-1.

Louis Domingue recorded 19 saves in his first NHL start and win since Mar. 21, when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

—Field Level Media