NHL roundup: Rask helps Bruins solve Capitals

David Krejci gave Boston the lead in the second period, and goalie Tuukka Rask made 24 saves as the visiting Bruins ended a long string of frustration against Washington with a 1-0 victory over the Capitals in a Sunday matinee.

Feb 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

For Boston, this victory snapped a 14-game losing streak against Washington. The Bruins also had dropped three in a row and five of their last six games, and Rask became the franchise’s all-time leader in wins (253). It was Rask’s second game back after being out since Jan. 19 due to a concussion.

Boston played from the start like it was determined to end its skid against the Capitals. The Bruins out-shot Washington 39-24, getting 15 shots in each of the first two periods.

Alex Ovechkin rejoined the Washington lineup for this game. He sat out the last one after being suspended for skipping the All-Star Game, but the Capitals could not do much on offense.

Flames 4, Hurricanes 3

Three players who were with Carolina last season scored for Calgary in a victory over their former team in Raleigh, N.C.

Former Hurricanes Elias Lindholm, Derek Ryan and Noah Hanifin each had a goal, providing the team with enough offense so that coach Bill Peters’ return to Raleigh was a happy homecoming for all of them. Peters left his Carolina coaching position in the summer to become the coach of the Flames, while Lindholm and Hanifin were acquired in a trade later in the offseason.

Dougie Hamilton, who was part of the offseason trade with Calgary, scored for the Hurricanes, who had a four-game points streak snapped.

Canadiens 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

Jonathan Drouin scored the game-winning goal 58 seconds into overtime as Montreal downed Edmonton.

Drouin took the puck from behind Montreal’s goal and rushed the length of the ice down the right side. The speedy winger then cut left at the right circle and fired in his 15th goal. Max Domi had a goal and an assist, and Shea Weber and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Canadiens, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight.

Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid tallied for the 31st time. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse each posted two assists for the Oilers, who have lost five straight (0-3-2) and blew a third-period lead for the second time in two days.

