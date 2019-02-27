NHL roundup: Red-hot Flames streak past Isles

Mikael Backlund and Rasmus Andersson scored early in the third period Tuesday night for the Calgary Flames, who remained red hot with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y.

Feb 26, 2019; Uniondale, NY, USA; Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) celebrates with Calgary Flames defenseman Mark Giordano (5) in front of New York Islanders right wing Cal Clutterbuck (15) after scoring a goal during the third period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Tkachuk opened the scoring for the Western Conference-leading Flames, who have won a season-high six straight, including the first two games of an Eastern Conference road trip. Calgary earlier had two winning streaks of five straight games.

Flames goalie Mike Smith made 26 saves.

Josh Bailey scored for the Islanders, who lost for the third time in the past four games — a skid that began with a 4-2 loss at Calgary last Wednesday — to fall into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Washington Capitals.

Wild 3, Jets 2

Minnesota scored two goals in the last 87 seconds of the game to steal a road victory over Winnipeg.

After Jason Zucker’s power-play goal at 18:33 of the third period tied the score, Joel Eriksson Ek forced in a rebound just 26 seconds later for the winner. Eriksson Ek’s goal stood after both a video review and a coach’s challenge from the Winnipeg bench.

Ryan Donato and Eric Staal each had two assists for the Wild, who extended their winning streak to four games. The Jets got goals from Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele.

Coyotes 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

Nick Cousins, Alex Galchenyuk and Vinnie Hinostroza scored in a shootout as host Arizona won its fourth straight game, defeating Florida.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers in the shootout, but Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, and that was the difference in a wild game.

Arizona hit the post three times in the final two frantic minutes of regulation, failing to score each time. Both Kuemper and Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo made spectacular saves in overtime.

Capitals 7, Senators 2

T.J. Oshie scored twice in a four-goal second period as Washington defeated visiting Ottawa.

The Senators dominated the early minutes and scored the game’s first two goals, but it was all Capitals after that. Washington scored twice late in the first period to tie it and added four more in less than eight minutes in the second.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Brett Connolly, Lars Eller and Tom Wilson each finished with one goal and one assist for the Capitals, who also got a goal from John Carlson. Anthony Duclair and Oscar Lindberg were the scorers for Ottawa.

Flyers 5, Sabres 2

Oskar Lindblom, Jakub Voracek, James van Riemsdyk, Travis Sanheim and Claude Giroux each scored a goal to lead host Philadelphia past Buffalo.

Giroux also added an assist as the Flyers earned their fifth straight win over the Sabres in Philadelphia. Goaltender Brian Elliott made 34 saves as the Flyers won their second in a row.

Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt each scored a goal for the Sabres.

Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 2

Jared McCann scored twice to lead visiting Pittsburgh past Columbus.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and assist, and Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins, who ended a two-game losing streak. They have won seven in a row against the Blue Jackets. Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 21 of 23 Columbus shots.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored for the Blue Jackets, whose two-game winning streak ended. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for Columbus.

Hurricanes 6, Kings 1

Dougie Hamilton scored two goals as Carolina won its ninth game in 11 outings by routing Los Angeles at Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho, Micheal Ferland, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes. Teravainen also provided three assists, while Jordan Staal assisted three times and Hamilton had one assist.

Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots, blanking the Kings until the final eight minutes. Dustin Brown scored for Los Angeles off an assist from Alex Iafallo.

Bruins 4, Sharks 1

Brad Marchand recorded his franchise-record-tying 25th short-handed goal and added two assists as host Boston extended its point streak to 14 games (10-0-4) with a victory over San Jose.

David Krejci collected a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who defeated San Jose for the sixth straight time. Boston’s Charlie McAvoy and Jake DeBrusk scored 37 seconds apart in the second period, and Jaroslav Halak finished with 19 saves to improve to 4-0-2 in his past six starts.

San Jose’s Erik Karlsson exited early in the second period after appearing to aggravate a groin injury that had sidelined him for the Sharks’ 5-3 win over Detroit on Sunday. Karlsson returned midway into the period, but Marchand breezed by him before backhanding the puck past Martin Jones (28 saves) at 12:28 to tie Rick Middleton for the most short-handed goals in franchise history.

Canadiens 8, Red Wings 1

Andrew Shaw notched his first career hat trick, Max Domi had two goals and three assists, and visiting Montreal pounded Detroit.

Jonathan Drouin collected four assists while Tomas Tatar, Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia also scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 28 saves as the Canadiens defeated Detroit for the third time in three meetings this season.

Anthony Mantha scored for the Red Wings, who have lost six straight. Detroit starting goaltender Jimmy Howard was pulled early from his third start in a row after allowing six goals on 22 shots in the first two periods.

Golden Knights 4, Stars 1

Max Pacioretty scored twice, including the deciding goal with 5:08 to play, and Marc-Andre Fleury recorded 23 saves as Vegas defeated visiting Dallas to snap a three-game losing streak.

Pacioretty’s second goal came as he swept behind the net and lifted the puck off the stick of Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop, then tried to center the puck. Instead, his pass deflected off the Stars’ Tyler Seguin and trickled across the goal line before Bishop could swipe it away.

Vegas earned just its fourth win in the past 14 games (4-9-1), while Dallas fell to 3-6-1 in its past 10 outings. Bishop stopped 44 shots for the Stars, who got a goal from Roope Hintz. Brayden McNabb and Nate Schmidt had goals for the Golden Knights.

Blues 2, Predators 0

Tyler Bozak broke a scoreless tie with 7:25 left in regulation, and rookie Jordan Binnington needed to make just 19 saves for his fifth shutout as St. Louis beat visiting Nashville.

The Blues were finally rewarded for outshooting the Predators 44-19 in the game as Bozak fired a Vladimir Tarasenko pass just as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Nashville’s Ryan Johansen ended. Alex Pietrangelo added an empty-netter for the Blues.

Binnington continued his stellar play, improving to 7-0-0 with a 1.55 goals-against average at home as a starter for St. Louis. Juuse Saros was just as tough, making 42 saves for Nashville, which was shut out for the second time in three games.

—Field Level Media