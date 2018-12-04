NHL roundup: Rinne, Predators hold off Sabres

Pekka Rinne made 21 saves, including five in the final 90 seconds, to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

Dec 3, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35) makes a save on a shot by Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) during the third period at Bridgestone Arena.

Kevin Fiala and Ryan Ellis scored goals for the Predators, who were playing their 13th game over a 24-day span and were without the services of Filip Forsberg (broken hand), P.K. Subban (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (broken thumb) and Kyle Turris (undisclosed).

Rinne was playing in his 10th consecutive game and starting his fifth straight contest. It is Rinne’s longest streak since playing in 27 games in a row from Feb. 5 to April 9, 2015.

Sam Reinhart scored his seventh goal of the season for Buffalo, which took its third straight loss after winning 10 games in a row. Carter Hutton had 22 saves for the Sabres.

Lightning 5, Devils 1

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point continued their sizzling play as visiting Tampa Bay cruised to a lopsided win in Newark, N.J.

Kucherov recorded a goal and three assists to extend his point streak to 10 games, and Point had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who won their third straight overall and swept the three-game season series against the Devils.

Tyler Johnson, Yanni Gourde and Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay. Egor Yakovlev scored his first NHL goal for the Devils, who have lost six straight.

Stars 4, Oilers 1

Brett Ritchie had a goal and an assist, Mattias Janmark had two assists, and Anton Khudobin turned away 28 shots as Dallas defeated visiting Edmonton to earn its third straight win.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Oilers, who are 4-2-1 since hiring former Dallas coach Ken Hitchcock on Nov. 20 to replace the fired Todd McLellan.

Jason Dickinson, Jamie Benn and Esa Lindell tallied goals for the Stars. Jujhar Khaira responded for Edmonton, which played without Connor McDavid (illness). It marked the first time McDavid did not dress this season and snapped his streak at 222 consecutive regular-season games played.

