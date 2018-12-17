NHL roundup: Sabres get best of Bruins again

Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner scored two goals, including the go-ahead tally late in the third period, as the Sabres knocked off the host Boston Bruins 4-2 on Sunday.

Dec 16, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) checks Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Skinner broke a 2-2 tie when he lifted a pass from Jack Eichel for his team-leading 24th goal to give Buffalo its third lead of the game with 3:31 remaining. Eichel put it away with an empty-net marker, his second goal of the game, with 25 seconds left.

Eichel also had two assists, Sam Reinhart had three assists — all in the third period — and Rasmus Dahlin posted two helpers for the Sabres, who won for the third straight time in Boston.

Steven Kampfer and Torey Krug scored for the Bruins, who lost their second straight. Krug hit the post with 90 seconds left, and Boston then pulled goalie Tuukka Rask. Buffalo’s Linus Ullmark stopped 35 shots. Rask made 23 saves.

Jets 5, Lightning 4 (OT)

Mark Scheifele scored the game-winning goal with 41.4 seconds left in overtime as Winnipeg Jets moved into first place in the Central Division with a victory over visiting Tampa Bay.

Scheifele, who also had two assists, slapped in a rebound of a Patrik Laine shot from the slot for his 21st goal of the season and give Winnipeg its fifth straight win. Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and an assist, while Brandon Tanev and Mathieu Perreault also scored goals for the Jets, who improved to 9-1-0 in their last 10 games. Connor Hellebuyck had 43 saves to pick up the win in net.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov, Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn also scored goals for Tampa Bay, which had an eight-game winning streak snapped. Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point each added two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 37 saves.

Sharks 7, Blackhawks 3

Evander Kane, Melker Karlsson, Tomas Hertl, Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc each had a goal and an assist as San Jose rallied past host Chicago for its fourth straight win.

Five of San Jose’s goals came after Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was forced to leave after hitting the back of his head on the goalpost following a collision.

Marcus Sorensen and Barclay Goodrow also scored for the Sharks, while Aaron Dell stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief of Martin Jones, who was chased early.

Flames 7, Blues 2

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice in a three-point game and Alan Quine had two goals as Calgary scored four first-period goals en route to a thumping of host St. Louis.

David Rittich made 26 saves for the Flames, who are on a three-game winning streak and riding a 9-1-1 run. Matthew Tkachuk, who calls St. Louis his hometown, kicked off the one-sided opening frame by burying a rebound for a power-play goal at the 5:58 mark, his 15th goal of the campaign.

Blues starting goalie Jake Allen was pulled after the first period, the victim of four goals on 16 shots. Jordan Binnington made 10 saves in the final two periods.

Golden Knights 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

Alex Tuch scored his 12th goal of the season 2:11 into overtime, and visiting Vegas beat New York. Tuch scored by waiting for goalie Henrik Lundqvist to go down and then lifted a wrist shot under Lundqvist’s left arm to finish off an odd-man rush with Paul Stastny.

Tuch’s fourth goal in six games gave the Golden Knights their fifth win in the last seven games (5-1-1). Vegas also improved to 10-2-1 in its last 13 games.

Reilly Smith, Stastny and William Carrier scored in regulation as Vegas rebounded from blowing a three-goal lead in Friday’s overtime loss at New Jersey. Chris Kreider scored the tying goal early in the third for the Rangers, but New York fell to 2-5-3 in its last 10 games and lost its third straight home game beyond regulation.

Hurricanes 3, Coyotes 0

Petr Mrazek posted his first shutout of the season with 23 saves as Carolina defeated visiting Arizona in a matchup between two struggling teams in Raleigh, N.C.

Warren Foegele, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes, who won for only the second time in an eight-game span (2-4-2).

Mrazek picked up his second victory since late October. His most-recent shutout came last February when he was playing with the Detroit Red Wings. Arizona rookie goalie Adin Hill made 24 saves.

