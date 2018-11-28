NHL roundup: Sabres win tenth straight

Jeff Skinner scored 1:41 into overtime as the Buffalo Sabres extended the NHL’s longest winning streak to 10 games with a 3-2 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Nov 27, 2018; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens center Phillip Danault (24) celebrates his goal against Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Curtis McElhinney (35) with teammates during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Skinner tallied in the three-on-three overtime period when San Jose goalie Martin Jones came out and made a weak play on the puck. Skinner collected it and sent a backhander in for his team-leading 19th goal for the win.

The Sabres have their first 10-game winning streak since the 2006-07 season. Buffalo last lost on Nov. 4 against the New York Rangers. The win was Buffalo’s sixth consecutive at home and broke a four-game losing skid against San Jose.

Rasmus Ristolainen and Nathan Beaulieu also scored for Buffalo, and Joe Pavelski scored twice for San Jose.

Golden Knights 8, Blackhawks 3

Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore each had two goals and an assist, and Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist as Vegas won at Chicago. The Golden Knights scored a franchise-record eight goals while cruising to their fourth straight victory.

William Karlsson, Ryan Reaves and Daniel Carr also scored goals and Deryk Engelland had a career-high three assists for Vegas, which has outscored its past four opponents 19-5. Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for his 13th win of the season for the Golden Knights to move into a tie with Toronto’s Frederik Andersen for the NHL lead.

Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Forsling and Erik Gustafsson also scored goals for Chicago, which lost for the third time in four games.

Hurricanes 2, Canadiens 1

Curtis McElhinney stopped 48 shots as Carolina held off host Montreal.

McElhinney, playing for the fourth time in a five-game stretch, has a personal four-game winning streak. Victor Rask and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Carolina, which has won four of its last five games.

Carey Price made 20 saves for Montreal, which controlled play for much of the latter part of the game. Phillip Danault scored in the third period for the Canadiens, who are winless in their past five games (0-3-2).

Penguins 4, Jets 3

Zach Aston-Reese’s third-period goal gave Pittsburgh its first and only lead in a win at Winnipeg.

Sidney Crosby, Riley Sheahan and Derek Grant also scored for the Penguins, who are 3-0-2 in their past five games. Three times they erased one-goal deficits.

Mark Scheifele scored twice, Brandon Tanev scored, and Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers each had two assists for the Jets, who are 1-3-0 in their past four.

Senators 4, Flyers 3

Matt Duchene scored with 2:59 remaining in the third period to cap a three-goal rally, carrying visiting Ottawa past Philadelphia.

Brady Tkachuk had two goals and an assist while Thomas Chabot added a goal for Ottawa. Mark Stone and Colin White contributed two assists each for the Senators, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Senators goaltender Mike McKenna stopped 34 shots.

Jakub Voracek, Travis Konecny and Radko Gudas each scored one goal for the Flyers, who fell to 1-5-1 over their last seven games. Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves for the Flyers, who dismissed general manager Ron Hextall on Monday.

Coyotes 4, Wild 3

Josh Archibald scored his first two goals of the season, the second on a breakaway midway through the third period, and Arizona broke a four-game losing streak with a comeback victory over Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn.

The Coyotes, who had only one shot on goal in the second period, scored three goals in the first nine minutes of the third period, two by Archibald and one by Michael Grabner, to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

Lawson Crouse had a goal and an assist and Archibald also had his first assist of the season for the Coyotes, who had lost eight of 10. Zach Parise scored his fourth goal in the past five games and Jared Spurgeon had three assists for the Wild, who had a two-game winning streak broken. Charlie Coyle and Jason Zucker also had goals for the Wild.

Avalanche 3, Predators 2

Tyson Jost scored the game-winning goal, and Nathan MacKinnon tallied twice as Colorado beat host Nashville for its fifth consecutive victory.

Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves in the win as Colorado beat Nashville for the first time in 12 regular-season meetings. The Avalanche are 7-0-1 in their past eight, while the Predators lost for just the second time in six games.

With the score tied after 40 minutes, Jost cashed in on a power play at 5:07 of the third period, ripping a glove-side shot past Predators goalie Pekka Rinne to settle the see-saw affair.

Oilers 1, Stars 0 (OT)

Oscar Klefbom’s first goal of the season was the winner, and Mikko Koskinen made 28 saves for his second shutout of the year as host Edmonton beat Dallas.

Klefbom finished off a two-on-one rush at 2:42 of the extra period for the game-winning goal, his first in 26 games. Leon Draisaitl created the odd-man rush with his speed and fed a cross-ice pass to Klefbom, who quickly buried the marker.

The result gave new Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock a win in his first home game on the job. Anton Khudobin stopped 30 shots for the Stars, who are on a 1-3-1 slide.

Ducks 3, Lightning 1

Ryan Miller made 34 saves to lead Anaheim to a win at Tampa Bay, which came in averaging a league-leading 3.79 goals a game.

Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist, Carter Rowney scored in his first game back after missing the past 20 with a lower-body injury, and Josh Manson also scored for the Ducks.

Brayden Point scored for Tampa Bay, and Louis Domingue made 19 saves.

Kings 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

Dustin Brown’s goal 53 seconds into overtime gave Los Angeles a victory at Vancouver. Brown fired home a long Alec Martinez rebound into a gaping net as the Kings won their second consecutive game.

Interim Los Angeles coach Willie Desjardins enjoyed success in his first game in Vancouver since being fired by the Canucks following the 2016-17 season. The Canucks lost for the ninth time in 10 games (1-7-2).

Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for the Kings, and Markus Granlund responded for the Canucks with 3:43 left in regulation.

—Field Level Media