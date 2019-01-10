NHL roundup: Senators snap 8-game skid

In a battle of teams looking to get back on track, Colin White scored 1:34 into overtime as the visiting Ottawa Senators ended their eight-game losing streak Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

January 9, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Mikkel Boedker (89) moves in on goal against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Senators right winger Mark Stone attacked the Ducks goal and slipped a pass back to White for the game-winner. It was the 11th goal of the season for White.

Jakob Silfverberg scored the lone goal for the Ducks, who saw their losing streak extend to a franchise-worst nine games (0-6-3). The Ducks have not won since Dec. 17, when they picked up a 4-2 victory at Pittsburgh. Their past five consecutive defeats have all come at home.

Ottawa’s Bobby Ryan tied the game 1-1 at 9:23 of the third period. Senators goalie Anders Nilsson made 32 saves to earn his first victory with his new team. Anaheim’s John Gibson recorded 28 saves.

Predators 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the game-winner one minute into overtime, leading Nashville to a victory at Chicago.

Pekka Rinne stopped 28 shots, Viktor Arvidsson scored his fifth goal in six games, and Colton Sissons also had a goal for the Predators, who improved to 3-0-1 on their season-high, six-game road trip.

Artem Anisimov forced overtime for the Blackhawks with 2:21 left in regulation, scoring from the slot on a pass from Patrick Kane. Alex DeBrincat and Jonathan Toews had Chicago’s other goals.

Flames 5, Avalanche 3

David Rittich provided a sensational 32-save performance, five different Calgary players found the net, and Mark Giordano netted three assists as the host Flames defeated Colorado.

Johnny Gaudreau collected two assists to give him 15 points in a six-game point streak for the Flames, who are atop the Western Conference thanks to a three-game winning streak and a 6-1-1 roll.

Colorado has just one victory in its last nine games (1-6-2).

—Field Level Media