NHL roundup: Sharks extend Caps' slump

Tomas Hertl completed a hat trick by scoring 1:48 into overtime to give the visiting San Jose Sharks a come-from-behind, 7-6 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Jan 22, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) makes a save on San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) in the second period at Capital One Arena. The Sharks won 7-6 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Evander Kane (two goals) knocked in a loose puck with one second left in regulation to force overtime, and Hertl then won it for San Jose, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Hertl, taking an OT pass from Logan Couture, beat Washington goalie Braden Holtby from the right circle on a shot just inside the far post. Hertl notched his second career hat trick and added an assist.

Alex Ovechkin registered his 23rd hat trick for the Capitals, who have dropped six straight (0-4-2). With his first goal, Ovechkin moved past Dave Andreychuk (640) and into 14th place all-time for goals.

Flames 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

Mikael Backlund scored 15 seconds into overtime, and David Rittich made 33 saves in a sparkling performance as host Calgary beat Carolina.

Backlund added an assist in a two-point game. T.J. Brodie finished with two assists, and Oliver Kylington and Mark Jankowski also scored for Calgary. The Western Conference-leading Flames head into the All-Star break riding a three-game winning streak and an 8-0-1 run.

Dougie Hamilton and Sebastian Aho had goals for the Hurricanes, who fell to 1-2-1 in their past four games. Petr Mrazek made 22 saves.

Blackhawks 3, Islanders 2 (SO)

Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane scored on Chicago’s only two attempts of a shootout, and the hosts edged New York in the final game for both teams before the NHL All-Star break.

Toews scored the final goal of regulation late in the second period for the Blackhawks, who have won two straight. Dylan Strome scored earlier in the second period. Goalie Cam Ward made 34 saves in regulation and overtime before turning back both Islanders attempts in the shootout.

Valtteri Filppula and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who had their five-game winning streak snapped but will still end the first half of the season atop the Metropolitan Division. New York is 15-3-1 since Dec. 15.

Coyotes 3, Senators 2

Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice and added an assist as Arizona continued its hot streak with a victory at Ottawa.

Derek Stepan also scored for Arizona, which is 6-1-1 in its past eight games. Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves.

Bobby Ryan and Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, who had won four of their previous six games after an eight-game skid. Goalie Craig Anderson, making just his second start since missing 11 games with a concussion, stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Red Wings 3, Oilers 2

Luke Glendening scored two goals, and visiting Detroit handed Edmonton its third consecutive loss.

Glendening raised his season total to eight goals. Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit while Andreas Athanasiou added two assists. Jimmy Howard stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings, who won for just the fourth time in 15 games (4-9-2).

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Matthew Benning also scored while Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves.

—Field Level Media