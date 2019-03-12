NHL roundup: Sharks move into first place in Pacific

Martin Jones turned aside all 24 shots he faced as San Jose moved into first place in the Pacific Division with a 3-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Monday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Mar 11, 2019; Saint Paul, MN, USA; San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) makes a save in the third period against Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Barclay Goodrow and Tomas Hertl each scored, and Logan Couture converted a penalty shot for the Sharks, who have won five in a row to move past the idle Calgary Flames atop the Pacific.

Jones notched his third shutout of the season and second against the Wild, as he made 26 saves in San Jose’s 4-0 win at Minnesota on Dec. 18. The 29-year-old stopped 73 of 76 shots in a three-game season sweep of the Wild, and he has saved 128 of 137 shots during his five-game overall winning streak.

Devan Dubnyk turned aside 26 shots for Minnesota, which began a season-high, five-game homestand by dropping its second straight contest following an eight-game point streak (6-0-2).

Blackhawks 7, Coyotes 1

Brendan Perlini collected his first NHL hat trick as host Chicago won its third straight game, thrashing Arizona. Perlini was acquired from the Coyotes via trade in November.

Corey Crawford made 24 saves for the Blackhawks, who erased an early deficit with authority by scoring seven unanswered goals.

Patrick Kane, Chris Kunitz, Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews were the other goal-scorers for Chicago. Richard Panik opened the scoring for Arizona.

Oilers 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Leon Draisaitl’s one-timer 35 seconds into overtime gave Edmonton a win over visiting New York.

After giving up an early 2-0 lead, the Oilers escaped with two points thanks to yet another big performance from Draisaitl, who also collected two assists. Draisaitl has 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) over his past 21 games, and he has recorded at least one point in each of his past 14 games.

Connor McDavid assisted on Draisaitl’s winner, and he also scored a goal. Matt Benning added a goal for the Oilers while Brendan Lemieux and Brett Howden found the net for the Rangers.

Hurricanes 3, Avalanche 0

Petr Mrazek had 38 saves for his third shutout in his past eight games, Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist, and surging Carolina beat Colorado in Denver.

Dougie Hamilton also scored to back Mrazek, who is 7-1-0 over the eight-game span. Carolina moved ahead of Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division with its 13th win in the last 17 games. The teams are tied with 83 points, but the Hurricanes hold the first tiebreaker.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots for the Avalanche.

Lightning 6, Maple Leafs 2

Tyler Johnson and Cedric Paquette each scored twice as Tampa Bay won at Toronto.

The Lighting became the fourth team in NHL history to reach 110 points through 70 games. They have won two of three games this season from the Maple Leafs.

Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat also scored for Tampa Bay. Ryan McDonagh, Yanni Gourde and Jan Rutta added two assists apiece. Auston Matthews and Connor Brown collected goals for Toronto.

Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0

Thomas Greiss recorded his fifth shutout of the year, and Ryan Pulock and Anders Lee scored in New York’s win over Columbus in Uniondale, N.Y.

Greiss, who made 31 saves, improved to 3-0-0 against Columbus this season with his 13th career shutout. He also blanked the Blue Jackets behind a 31-save effort on Feb. 14 in Columbus.

Pulock scored a first-period goal and Lee added a late empty-netter for the Islanders, who have won three of their past four. Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost five of its past eight.

Flyers 3, Senators 2

Michael Raffl scored a goal and added an assist in his 400th career NHL game, lifting host Philadelphia past Ottawa.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton each scored for the Flyers, who won their second in a row. Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott made 20 saves.

Chris Tierney and Filip Chlapik each scored a goal for the Senators, who dropped their fourth straight game. Craig Anderson stopped 33 shots.

—Field Level Media