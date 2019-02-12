NHL roundup: Sharks win sixth straight

Evander Kane scored two goals as the visiting San Jose Sharks downed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Monday night for their sixth consecutive victory. The Canucks took their fourth loss in five games.

Feb 11, 2019; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane (9) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period during a game at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Kane now has five goals in his past three games and 15 goals in 16 games since Jan. 1. Tomas Hertl, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson each provided a goal and an assist for San Jose. Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc also tallied for the Sharks.

San Jose veteran Joe Thornton recorded his 1,050th career assist, overtaking Gordie Howe for ninth place on the NHL’s all-time helper list. Logan Couture had two assists for the Sharks, who got 25 saves from Martin Jones.

Bo Horvat and Derrick Pouliot scored for the Canucks. Vancouver goalie Mikey DiPietro, 19, stopped 17 of 24 in his NHL debut.

Penguins 4, Flyers 1

Sidney Crosby had one goal and two assists while Nick Bjugstad, Jake Guentzel and Kris Letang each scored one goal to lift Pittsburgh to a win at Philadelphia.

Matt Murray stopped a career-high 50 shots as the Penguins snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jake Voracek scored for the Flyers, who had won nine of 10 games coming in with a 10-game streak of securing points. Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart made 24 saves and had a personal eight-game winning streak broken.

Capitals 6, Kings 4

Evgeny Kuznetsov finished with two goals and two assists while linemate Alex Ovechkin added one goal and two assists as Washington defeated visiting Los Angeles.

The Capitals completed a 4-1-1 homestand while the Kings closed out a 3-2-1 road trip. Brett Connelly, Christian Djoos and Jakub Vrana also scored for Washington. Los Angeles got two tallies from Austin Wagner and one apiece from Tyler Toffoli and Oscar Fantenberg.

Washington goalie Pheonix Copley made 29 saves in the win. Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick stopped 25 shots.

