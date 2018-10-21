NHL roundup: Skinner's hat trick leads Sabres in rout

Jeff Skinner earned a hat trick, and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 19 saves as the visiting Buffalo Sabres cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Skinner scored his first goal at 3:31 of the second period. He tallied again at 15:52 of the period before his final goal came on an empty net with less than a minute to play in the third.

Jason Pominville and Zach Bogosian scored the Sabres’ other goals. Jonathan Quick had 21 saves for Los Angeles.

Ullmark nearly earned his second shutout in two starts this season, after he paved the way to a 3-0 victory at Arizona on Oct. 13. Drew Doughty scored on the power play for the Kings at 12:16 of the third period.

Flyers 5, Devils 2

Jakub Voracek scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 3:10 remaining and added two assists, lifting Philadelphia to victory over visiting New Jersey.

Voracek’s goal gave the Flyers the win after the Devils’ Brian Boyle scored the tying goal early in the third on a New Jersey power play. Boyle forged a 2-2 deadlock with a wrist shot over Brian Elliott’s right shoulder while Kyle Palmieri set a screen.

Elliott made 19 saves for the Flyers, who also received goals from Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick, Wayne Simmonds and Scott Laughton. Keith Kinkaid had 16 saves for the Devils.

Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 1

Gabriel Landeskog continued his scoring spree with two goals, and goalie Philipp Grubauer made 42 saves as Colorado defeated Carolina at Raleigh, N.C.

Landeskog, who was coming off a hat trick Thursday night at New Jersey, scored in each of the first two periods. Nathan MacKinnon, who assisted on the first two goals, added a third-period goal with 3:09 to play.

Micheal Ferland scored for the Hurricanes with 2:33 left. Sebastian Aho assisted on the play, giving him at least one point in all eight games this season. Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney made 19 saves.

Jets 5, Coyotes 3

Adam Lowry scored his fourth goal of the season, Josh Morrissey and Tyler Myers each had a goal and an assist and Winnipeg continued its home dominance of Arizona with a win.

Mathieu Perreault and Blake Wheeler added goals, and Jacob Trouba had three assists for the Jets, who have won all 10 home games against Phoenix since relocating from Atlanta in 2011. The Coyotes left Winnipeg for Arizona in 1996.

Clayton Keller scored two third-period goals, Christian Fischer scored his first goal of the season and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists for the Coyotes. Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit made 42 saves, and Phoenix’s Antti Raanta stopped 27 shots.

