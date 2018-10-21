NHL roundup: Skinner's hat trick leads Sabres in rout

Jeff Skinner earned a hat trick, and goaltender Linus Ullmark made 19 saves as the visiting Buffalo Sabres cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday afternoon.

October 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates with left wing Evan Rodrigues (71) his third goal of the game scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Staples Center. Rodrigues provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Skinner scored his first goal at 3:31 of the second period. He tallied again at 15:52 of the period before his final goal came on an empty net with less than a minute to play in the third.

Jason Pominville and Zach Bogosian scored the Sabres’ other goals. Jonathan Quick had 21 saves for Los Angeles.

Ullmark nearly earned his second shutout in two starts this season, after he paved the way to a 3-0 victory at Arizona on Oct. 13. Drew Doughty scored on the power play for the Kings at 12:16 of the third period.

Flyers 5, Devils 2

Jakub Voracek scored the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway with 3:10 remaining and added two assists, lifting Philadelphia to victory over visiting New Jersey.

Voracek’s goal gave the Flyers the win after the Devils’ Brian Boyle scored the tying goal early in the third on a New Jersey power play. Boyle forged a 2-2 deadlock with a wrist shot over Brian Elliott’s right shoulder while Kyle Palmieri set a screen.

Elliott made 19 saves for the Flyers, who also received goals from Travis Konecny, Nolan Patrick, Wayne Simmonds and Scott Laughton. Keith Kinkaid had 16 saves for the Devils.

Avalanche 3, Hurricanes 1

Gabriel Landeskog continued his scoring spree with two goals, and goalie Philipp Grubauer made 42 saves as Colorado defeated Carolina at Raleigh, N.C.

Landeskog, who was coming off a hat trick Thursday night at New Jersey, scored in each of the first two periods. Nathan MacKinnon, who assisted on the first two goals, added a third-period goal with 3:09 to play.

Micheal Ferland scored for the Hurricanes with 2:33 left. Sebastian Aho assisted on the play, giving him at least one point in all eight games this season. Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney made 19 saves.

Jets 5, Coyotes 3

Adam Lowry scored his fourth goal of the season, Josh Morrissey and Tyler Myers each had a goal and an assist and Winnipeg continued its home dominance of Arizona with a win.

Mathieu Perreault and Blake Wheeler added goals, and Jacob Trouba had three assists for the Jets, who have won all 10 home games against Phoenix since relocating from Atlanta in 2011. The Coyotes left Winnipeg for Arizona in 1996.

Clayton Keller scored two third-period goals, Christian Fischer scored his first goal of the season and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists for the Coyotes. Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit made 42 saves, and Phoenix’s Antti Raanta stopped 27 shots.

Blues 4, Maple Leafs 1

Robert Bortuzzo scored first in a three-goal second period, and David Perron added two assists as visiting St. Louis defeated Toronto.

Zach Sanford, Ryan O’Reilly and Ivan Barbashev also scored goals for the Blues, who won for the second time in seven games this season. Goaltender Jake Allen made 22 saves.

Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row. Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen stopped 21 shots.

Senators 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Mark Stone scored 2:30 into overtime to lift host Ottawa past Montreal.

Stone, who also scored Ottawa’s first goal, took a pass from Matt Duchene and rang the game-winner from the left circle off the post behind Montreal goalie Carey Price. Mikkel Boedker and Duchene also scored for the Senators, who won their third straight. Goalie Craig Anderson made 24 saves.

Max Domi, Phillip Danault and Paul Byron scored goals for the Canadiens, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Price stopped 30 shots

Red Wings 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Gustav Nyquist scored 3:44 into overtime as Detroit got its first win of the season, defeating Florida at Sunrise, Fla.

The Wings, who had started the season 0-5-2, also got goals from Dennis Cholowski, Dylan Larkin and former Panthers winger Thomas Vanek. Goalie Jimmy Howard earned the win, making 34 saves.

Florida got goals from Keith Yandle, Nick Bjugstad and Mike Hoffman, whose score with 1:16 left in the third sent the game to overtime. Panthers goalie Michael Hutchinson could not hold a 2-0 lead. He stopped 27 shots.

Blackhawks 4, Blue Jackets 1

Corey Crawford made 37 saves for his first victory in more than 10 months, and visiting Chicago pulled away to beat Columbus.

Crawford made 12 saves in the first period, 16 in the second period and nine in the third period to notch his first victory since Dec. 17, 2017. He missed most of last season and the beginning of this season because of concussion-like symptoms.

Patrick Kane scored two goals for the Blackhawks, while Alex DeBrincat and Marcus Kruger tallied one goal apiece. Zach Werenski scored Columbus’ lone goal. Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 22 shots.

Wild 5, Lightning 4 (OT)

Mikael Granlund’s overtime goal gave Minnesota the win over Tampa Bay at Saint Paul, Minn.

Charlie Coyle dropped a pass to Granlund on the right side, and Granlund squeaked the puck past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (29 saves) for the game-winner at 3:43.

Coyle, Marcus Foligno, Zach Parise and Jason Zucker also scored for the Wild, and Alex Stalock made 27 saves to earn his first victory of the season. The Lightning got goals from Ryan Callahan, Yanni Gourde, J.T. Miller and Anton Stralman, whose goal at 15:02 of the third period tied the score and forced overtime.

Predators 3, Oilers 0

Juuse Saros stopped 31 shots — 18 in the third period — to record his second shutout in as many outings against Edmonton as visiting Nashville won its fifth straight game.

P.K. Subban and Viktor Arvidsson netted second-period goals 88 seconds apart, and Roman Josi added an empty-netter with 53 seconds remaining in the game for the Predators, who have now won 13 consecutive games against the Oilers.

Cam Talbot made 25 saves for Edmonton, which saw a three-game winning streak snapped. Oilers star center Connor McDavid was held without a point for the first game this season.

Golden Knights 3, Ducks 1

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury had 17 saves to pick up his 408th career victory and move into 10th place on the NHL’s all-time win list as Vegas downed Anaheim at Las Vegas.

William Karlsson and Ryan Reaves also scored goals for Vegas, which won its third straight game. Fleury broke a tie with Glenn Hall for 10th place on the all-time career wins list.

Ben Street scored the lone goal for Anaheim, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. John Gibson kept the Ducks in the game by making 42 saves.

Canucks 2, Bruins 1 (OT)

Bo Horvat scored at 3:12 of overtime as Vancouver returned home from a six-game trip to defeat Boston.

Brandon Sutter also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves as the Canucks won for the fourth time in five games.

Joakim Nordstrom scored for Boston, which dropped to 0-1-2 on the Western Canadian part of its four-game trip. Jaroslav Halak had 20 saves for the Bruins.

Sharks 4, Islanders 1

Joonas Donskoi and Logan Couture each registered a goal and an assist, and Tomas Hertl added three assists as San Jose defeated visiting New York.

Sharks goaltender Martin Jones stopped 24 shots as the teams split their two-game season series. Timo Meier and Brent Burns added the other tallies for San Jose.

Brock Nelson scored the lone New York goal, and Robin Lehner made 37 saves in a physical affair that included 19 penalties, with four misconducts handed out in the third period. The Islanders finished their four-game road trip with a 1-3-0 record.

—Field Level Media