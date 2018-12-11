NHL roundup: Stamkos' hat trick leads Lightning

Steven Stamkos recorded his ninth career hat trick and first in more than four years, and the Tampa Bay Lightning ran their season-high winning streak to seven games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Monday.

Dec 10, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) passes the puck to left wing Ondrej Palat (18) against the New York Rangers during the second period at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Stamkos recorded his first hat trick since Oct. 13, 2014, by getting a pair of power-play goals in the opening two periods, then adding an even-strength goal in the third.

It was the first time he scored two power-play goals since Dec. 26, 2015, and the eighth time overall. The second goal made him the third player in team history to get reach 700 points, joining Martin St. Louis (953) and Vincent Lecavalier (874).

Stamkos has eight goals in Tampa Bay’s fourth winning streak of at least seven games in the past three seasons. He finished off the hat trick with 9:19 left in the third period with a one-timer from the low slot that sailed past Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

Red Wings 3, Kings 1

Jimmy Howard made 42 saves, and Dylan Larkin scored an unassisted goal as host Detroit topped Los Angeles.

Larkin has two goals and five assists over the past four games. Dennis Cholowski and Frans Nielsen also scored for Detroit, which bounced back from a 3-2 home loss to the New York Islanders two nights earlier.

Anze Kopitar scored the lone goal for the struggling Kings, who kept constant pressure on Howard but couldn’t break through until the third period. Jonathan Quick stopped 18 shots for the Kings, who have lost five of their past seven games.

Penguins 2, Islanders 1 (SO)

Jake Guentzel scored the decisive goal in the fifth round of a shootout as Pittsburgh edged New York in Uniondale, N.Y.

Phil Kessel scored in the second round of the shootout for the Penguins before Josh Bailey extended the game by scoring in the third round for the Islanders.

The shootout capped a taut defensive battle in which the teams combined for 50 shots — 26 for the Islanders — over the first 65 minutes.

Sharks 5, Devils 2

Timo Meier scored twice to lead the offensive attack, and goalie Martin Jones regrouped after surrendering a bad opening goal as host San Jose beat New Jersey.

Jones finished with 22 saves to give the Sharks a second straight win and their fourth victory in the past five outings. Joe Pavelski notched his seventh goal in eight games and 20th of the season, Radim Simek had the first of his career, and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose.

Drew Stafford and Andy Greene found the net for the Devils, who got 29 saves from Keith Kinkaid.

—Field Level Media