NHL roundup: Streaking Blue Jackets blank Devils

Sergei Bobrovsky recorded his 26th career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets continued their dominance of New Jersey in a 3-0 win over the Devils on Sunday afternoon in Newark, N.J.

Dec 23, 2018; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) celebrates his first period goal against the Boston Bruins at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins 5-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Bobrovsky, who beat the Flyers on Saturday in Philadelphia, posted 39 saves to run his season record to 16-10-1.

The shutout was his second this season — and second in a week — after blanking the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 on Monday.

Artemi Panarin tallied a goal and an assist, giving him five points over the weekend. Cam Atkinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand added markers for the Blue Jackets, who won their fourth straight and are 5-0-1 in their last six.

Hurricanes 5, Bruins 3

Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho each scored two goals and supplied two assists as Carolina defeated Boston on retro night at Raleigh, N.C.

Justin Faulk also scored for the Hurricanes, who overcame a two-goal deficit while wearing jerseys honoring the Hartford Whalers. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 27 saves.

Ryan Donato scored twice and Steven Kampfer once for Boston. Brad Marchand had two assists, but the Bruins had a three-game winning streak snapped. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask, making his first start in four games, stopped 32 shots.

Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (SO)

Nolan Patrick scored to start the fourth round of the shootout and give visiting Philadelphia the win over New York.

Patrick came in from the left side and then fired a wrist shot over the glove of Henrik Lundqvist for the game-winner. Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds scored for the Flyers in regulation. Michal Neuvirth, making just his third start of the season, stopped 32 shots.

Chris Kreider and Boo Nieves had goals for New York, which fell to 5-2 in shootouts this season. Lundqvist finished with 29 saves.

Panthers 6, Blackhawks 3

Rookie Jayce Hawryluk scored the first two goals of his NHL career, leading Florida to its first win in Chicago in 11 years.

Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal at 3-2, and Florida also got scores from Jared McCann, Denis Malgin and Frank Vatrano. MacKenzie Weegar added two assists. Panthers goalie James Reimer earned the win, making 26 saves.

Connor Murphy, Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago. Strome added two assists. Cam Ward made 21 saves for the Blackhawks.

Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game at 1:53 of overtime, and Toronto, which tied the game in the final seconds of regulation, rallied past visiting Detroit.

Kapanen made a whirling move before sending a backhand shot that skidded between the legs of Detroit goaltender Jonathan Bernier for his 14th goal this season.

Frans Nielsen gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead 12 minutes into the third period, but John Tavares tied the game for Toronto on a tip-in with eight seconds left in regulation.

Islanders 3, Stars 1

Anders Lee scored the deciding goal midway through the third period, and Robin Lehner saved 19 of just 20 shots faced as visiting New York outlasted weary Dallas.

Lee’s goal, a power-play score at the 8:50 mark of the final period, was on a shot taken from the point that bounced off the right post and off the right leg of Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin (25 saves) before trickling across the goal line. Casey Cizikas and Leo Komarov also scored for the Islanders.

Tyler Pitlick scored for the Stars, who showed the effects of playing the second game of a road-home back-to back.

Kings 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Tyler Toffoli scored on a breakaway with 3:20 remaining in overtime as Los Angeles won its second OT game in two days by beating Vegas in Las Vegas.

Michael Amadio, Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter also scored goals for Los Angeles, which is riding a season-best three-game winning streak — including a 3-2 overtime victory at San Jose on Saturday afternoon. Cal Petersen stopped 22 shots in the win over the Golden Knights.

Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith and Ryan Reaves scored goals for Vegas, which has gone to overtime in four of its last six games, winning only one of them. Nick Holden finished with two assists while Marc-Andre Fleury, making his league-leading 34th start, finished with 28 saves.

Coyotes 4, Sharks 3 (SO)

Alex Galchenyuk scored twice and added the lone tally in the shootout as Arizona defeated host San Jose.

Conor Garland also scored for Arizona, which got its second straight win and third in the past 10 games. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who was 0-5-1 in his previous six starts, stopped 35 shots and all three in the shootout.

Tomas Hertl scored twice for San Jose, which dropped to 0-1-2 on its four-game homestand following a five-game winning streak. Tim Heed also scored, and goalie Aaron Dell made 23 saves.

