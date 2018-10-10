NHL roundup: Streaking Hurricanes trip Canucks

The Carolina Hurricanes were fast starters and had five different players score in a 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night in Raleigh, N.C.

Oct 9, 2018; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the Vancouver Canucks at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Staal, Brett Pesce, Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Warren Foegele scored for the Hurricanes, who have won three in a row.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jaccob Slavin each logged two assists for Carolina, which recorded three first-period goals.

Vancouver’s Sven Baertschi scored twice and recorded an assist, and Bo Horvat also scored. Alexander Edler had two assists.

Maple Leafs 7, Stars 4

Auston Matthews and John Tavares scored two goals each, and Mitchell Marner had a goal and three assists as visiting Toronto outlasted Dallas.

Toronto has now scored 20 goals over its first four contests and has three wins despite surrendering an average of more than four goals per game. Dallas suffered its first loss of the season.

Oct 9, 2018; Raleigh, NC, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Lucas Wallmark (71) takes a shot against the Vancouver Canucks at PNC Arena. The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-3. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Seguin had a goal and three assists to lead the Stars. Alexander Radulov also scored and had two assists.

Jets 2, Kings 1

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each scored goals, and goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves as Winnipeg won its home opener against Los Angeles.

The Jets, who were the NHL’s best home team last season, finishing with a 32-7-2 record at Bell MTS Place, held the Kings to just 17 shots on goal.

Ilya Kovalchuk scored a first-period goal for the Kings, his first NHL tally since April 25, 2013, after returning to the league following a stint in Russia.

Flames 3, Predators 0

Sean Monahan scored two goals, Johnny Gaudreau had three assists and Mike Smith posted his 37th career shutout as Calgary spoiled Nashville’s home opener.

Elias Lindholm also scored for the Flames, who have amassed 10 goals while winning their last two games after a season-opening loss. Monahan has four goals this season, Lindholm has three and Gaudreau has six assists.

Smith made 43 saves, including 21 in the second period when the Flames killed off two power plays, one when the Predators had a 5-on-3 advantage for the full two minutes.

Sharks 8, Flyers 2

Joe Pavelski and Evander Kane scored two goals apiece, and San Jose easily rolled to ruin Philadelphia’s home opener.

The Sharks also got tallies from Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Timo Meier and Barclay Goodrow.

Kevin Labanc contributed a career-high four assists for the Sharks, who looked sharp without Joe Thornton. The veteran center is on injured reserve for at least a week due to swelling in his right knee.

Blue Jackets 5, Avalanche 2

Nick Foligno scored twice and had an assist, Artemi Panarin had a tiebreaking goal early in the third period and host Columbus beat Colorado.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Anderson also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots for the Blue Jackets.

Nathan MacKinnon and Carl Soderberg scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer had 30 saves in his Avalanche debut. Colorado lost for the first time in three games this season.

—Field Level Media