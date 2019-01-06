NHL roundup: Streaking Isles rally past Blues

Jordan Eberle and Johnny Boychuk scored the tying and go-ahead goals within an 11-second span in the third period Saturday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who remained red-hot with a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Jan 5, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the third period against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Martin scored in the second period while Anders Lee added a valuable insurance goal late in the third for the Islanders, who were outshot 32-14 and trailed 2-0 in the first before storming back to earn their sixth straight win and their ninth victory in the last 10 games. Goalie Robin Lehner made 29 saves in winning his seventh consecutive decision.

Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford scored in the first period while Ryan O’Reilly scored with 1:33 left in the game for the Blues, who have lost three of four. Goalie Jake Allen recorded 10 saves.

The Islanders’ two goals in 11 seconds marked the fastest two-goal flurry for the team since it scored twice in three seconds against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 30, 2016.

Flames 3, Flyers 2 (OT)

T.J. Brodie scored at 1:59 of overtime as Calgary rallied to defeat host Philadelphia.

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-1-0 on their four-game trip. David Rittich, who missed the previous two games with a lower-body injury, made 32 saves.

Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who lost their sixth in a row (0-4-2). Rookie Carter Hart made 29 saves.

Wild 4, Senators 3

Jared Spurgeon scored two goals, and Zach Parise recorded three points to lead visiting Minnesota past Ottawa.

Spurgeon recorded the second multi-goal game of his nine-year NHL career, scoring twice during a three-goal second period for the Wild. Parise assisted both of Spurgeon’s goals and added a score of his own 6:07 into the third period. Luke Kunin and Charlie Coyle each had two assists for Minnesota.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone scored for the Senators, who are 0-6-1 over their last seven games. Anders Nilsson saved 22 of 26 shots in his Ottawa debut.

Bruins 2, Sabres 1

Goaltender Tuukka Rask lost his bid for his first shutout of the season late but still backstopped Boston to victory against visiting Buffalo.

Chris Wagner and David Backes scored for the Bruins, who won their fourth game in a row to match their season high.

Rask made 31 saves, beaten only on an unassisted goal by Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen with 2:38 remaining. Sabers goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 39 of 41 shots.

Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 0

Michael Hutchinson stopped 28 shots to earn his first shutout of the season, Auston Matthews had a goal and two assists and Toronto blanked visiting Vancouver.

Andreas Johnsson and Igor Ozhiganov each added a goal and an assist, and John Tavares and Trevor Moore each scored once for the Maple Leafs, who had lost their two previous games after winning five in a row.

The Canucks finished their road trip at 3-3 after being shut out in the final two games. Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves for Vancouver.

Predators 4, Canadiens 1

P.K. Subban collected two assists against his former team as Nashville continued a season-high six-game road trip with a victory over Montreal.

Craig Smith recorded his 17th career two-goal game and first of the season, and Mattias Ekholm and Viktor Arvidsson, with an empty-net goal in the final minute, also tallied for the Predators, who improved to 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

Shea Weber scored for Montreal, which lost for only the second time in seven games and sixth time in 18 contests.

Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Seth Jones scored just 18 seconds into overtime to lead visiting Columbus past Florida.

Slideshow (11 Images)

The Blue Jackets, who also got goals from Anthony Duclair, Josh Anderson and Brandon Dubinsky, rallied from a 2-1 deficit. Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Mike Hoffman and Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers, and backup goalie James Reimer (31 saves) had his three-game win streak snapped.

—Field Level Media