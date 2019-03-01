NHL roundup: Tavares jeered in return to face Isles

The New York Islanders scored six unanswered goals Thursday night as they spoiled the return of their former captain John Tavares with a 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at a raucous Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y.

Feb 28, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) skates past a sign held by a fan of the New York Islanders during warm ups before a game at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Beauvillier, Anders Lee, Casey Cizikas, Valtteri Filppula, Nick Leddy and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders. New York goalie Robin Lehner recorded 34 saves.

Zach Hyman scored in the first period for the Maple Leafs, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Goalie Garret Sparks made 31 saves.

Tavares, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Islanders before signing as a free agent with his hometown Maple Leafs in July, was held off the scoresheet. He was booed from the moment he took the ice for warmups — one fan threw a jersey at him — and every time he stepped on the ice during the game.

Coyotes 5, Canucks 2

Brad Richardson scored four goals as Arizona defeated Vancouver in Glendale, Ariz. Richardson, who scored three goals last season, netted his first hat trick since October 2010. It was the first four-goal game by a Coyotes player since Keith Tkachuk had one in 1997.

Alex Galchenyuk also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza and Richard Panik each had three assists for the Coyotes, who have won five consecutive games. Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves to beat the Canucks for the fourth time in as many meetings this season.

Tanner Pearson and Antoine Roussel scored for Vancouver, which lost for the second time in as many nights and dropped to 3-7-3 in its past 13 games. Thatcher Demko, playing in the third game of his NHL career, stopped 19 of 24 shots.

Bruins 4, Lightning 1

Boston scored three goals in a span of 88 seconds in the third period to snap Tampa Bay’s 10-game winning streak.

Noel Acciari had a goal and an assist, and Jake DeBrusk, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand also tallied for the Bruins, who have a 15-game point streak. The Bruins completed a full month (11-0-2) without a loss in regulation for the first time since November 2011.

Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay, which lost for the first time in regulation since Jan. 30. Louis Domingue, who stopped 37 of 41 shots, had his 11-game winning streak broken.

Oilers 4, Senators 2

Josh Currie’s first two career assists helped visiting Edmonton past Ottawa. The Oilers have won three of their past five games (3-1-1). The Senators lost their sixth straight game and are 3-13-0 over their past 16 games.

Playing in his just sixth career NHL game, Currie recorded assists on both the Oilers’ first goal of the night, by Connor McDavid, and then on Colby Cave’s game-winner. Sam Gagner and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton.

Ottawa’s Chris Tierney snapped his 18-game goal drought and Mark Borowiecki ended his 61-game goal-less stretch.

Blue Jackets 4, Flyers 3

Seth Jones scored 4:27 into overtime as host Columbus completed a season sweep of Philadelphia.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Artemi Panarin and Scott Harrington also tallied for the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 28 saves to win all four encounters against the Flyers this season and improve to 14-3-1 against the team with which he began his NHL career.

Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim scored two goals against Columbus for the second time this season. Jakub Voracek tallied in his third straight contest, and Brian Elliott turned aside 36 shots for the Flyers, who have lost 14 in a row at Columbus dating to Dec. 13, 2005.

Stars 4, Kings 3 (OT)

Roope Hintz scored at 3:19 of overtime, and visiting Dallas handed Los Angeles its 10th consecutive loss.

Tyler Seguin, Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa also scored goals, Blake Comeau and Ben Lovejoy had two assists each, and Anton Khudobin made 27 saves for the Stars, who moved back into the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings.

Anze Kopitar had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who are one loss away from their longest losing streak in franchise history. Brendan Leipsic also scored, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for Los Angeles.

Golden Knights 6, Panthers 5 (SO)

Shea Theodore scored the only goal in a shootout, giving Vegas a win over Florida in Las Vegas.

Reilly Smith tallied two goals, Paul Stastny and Jon Merrill had a goal and an assist apiece, and Colin Miller also scored for the Golden Knights. Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault each had two helpers, and Malcolm Subban made 32 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and three assists, Mike Hoffman netted two markers, and Aleksander Barkov had a goal and a helper for the Panthers. Aaron Ekblad also scored. Florida’s Keith Yandle added two assists, and Roberto Luongo stopped 41 shots.

—Field Level Media