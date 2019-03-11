NHL roundup: Tkachuk records first career hat trick in Flames' win

Matthew Tkachuk notched his first career hat trick along with an assist, while linemates Mikael Backlund scored twice in a three-point game and Michael Frolik collected a career-high four assists as the host Calgary Flames snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Mar 10, 2019; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) collides with Las Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) at Scotiabank Saddledome. Flames won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

David Rittich made 25 saves for the Flames, including a clutch stop on Max Pacioretty midway through the third period when it was a one-goal game. Calgary is once again back atop the Western Conference.

With the score tied late in the second period, Backlund netted the game-winning goal with his second of the night, a nifty deflection for a power-play goal with 21.8 seconds remaining in the middle frame to make it 4-3.

Tkachuk iced the game with two late third-period goals, his first with 4:17 remaining and then an empty netter with 2:32 left on the clock.

Penguins 4, Bruins 2

Jared McCann scored twice as Pittsburgh halted visiting Boston’s 19-game point streak.

The Bruins were 15-0-4 during their streak and had not lost in regulation since Jan. 19.

Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won four of its past five games and is 5-1-1 in its past seven. Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 39 of 41 Boston shots. Murray started for the eighth straight game, including the second night in a row and the third time in four nights.

Capitals 3, Jets 1

Carl Hagelin scored the tie-breaking goal in the second period and Washington extended its winning streak to seven games with a win over visiting Winnipeg in a battle of division leaders.

Washington now holds a four-point lead over the New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division. The Jets have a one-point lead over Nashville in the Central Division. It’s the Capitals’ second seven-game winning streak this season.

Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller scored the other two Washington goals. Pheonix Copley started in goal and despite the Jets outshooting the Capitals 34-17, he stood tall and finished with 33 saves.

Panthers 6, Red Wings 1

Defenseman Josh Brown and forward Dryden Hunt each scored their first NHL goal as host Florida defeated Detroit.

It was the 33rd NHL game for Hunt, 23, who signed with the Panthers in 2016 after going undrafted. Brown, 25, was Florida’s sixth-round pick in 2013, and this was his 24th NHL game.

Hunt and Brown upstaged another Panthers rookie — goalie Sam Montembeault, who had zero wins a couple of days ago but has now won two straight games after stopping 19 Wings shots.

Kings 3, Ducks 2

A fast start provided all the cushion that visiting Los Angeles needed in ending a three-game losing streak at the expense of Anaheim.

Dustin Brown, Kyle Clifford and Carl Grundstrom all scored in the first period as the Kings won just the second matchup of the season with their Southern California rivals. The teams still have two more meetings on the schedule over the final four weeks of the season.

Daniel Sprong and Jakob Silfverberg scored goals for the Ducks, who saw their recent offensive outburst neutralized by the Kings. The Ducks entered with 12 goals in their previous two games but won just one of those contests.

—Field Level Media