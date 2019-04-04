NHL roundup: Toews, Kane set career marks in Chicago's win

Captain Jonathan Toews scored his career-high 35th goal and also converted in the first round of a shootout as the host Chicago Blackhawks skated to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

Apr 3, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) scores against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jake Allen (34) during a shootout at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Kane collected a goal and an assist to set a career high of his own with 107 points. Artem Anisimov also tallied for the Blackhawks, who won four of the five meetings in the season series with the Blues.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his team-leading 32nd goal, and David Perron also tallied for the third-place Blues, who are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games and moved within one point of front-running Winnipeg and Nashville in the Central Division.

Kane’s team-leading 42nd goal allowed him to surpass his point total from his Hart Trophy-winning campaign in 2015-16. Toews’ 35th goal eclipsed his previous career-high mark set during the 2008-09 season.

Ducks 3, Flames 1

Ryan Miller had 25 saves, and Ryan Getzlaf scored a goal as host Anaheim continued its home dominance of Calgary.

It was the 378th career victory for Miller, increasing his record for most by a U.S. born goaltender in NHL history. The Ducks improved 39-9-6 all time against the Flames in games played at Anaheim.

Derek Ryan scored the only goal for Calgary, which already clinched the Pacific Division and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the Stanley Cup playoffs and thus rested their top four defensemen — Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie, Travis Hamonic and Noah Hanifin — for the second straight game, as well as regulars Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Sam Bennett.

Senators 4, Rangers 1

Rookie Brady Tkachuk had a goal with an assist to help visiting Senators beat New York and take the season series between two teams that will miss the playoffs.

Bobby Ryan, Zack Smith and Brian Gibbons also scored, and backup goalie Anders Nilsson made 27 saves for the Senators. Though Ottawa will finish with the fewest points in the NHL, it has won six times in the past 10 games.

New York is 3-8-1 over the past 12 games. Henrik Lundqvist also stopped 27 shots while losing his sixth consecutive start. He remains one win shy of 450 for his career.

—Field Level Media