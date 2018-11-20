NHL roundup: Trocheck stretchered off in Panthers' loss

The Florida Panthers sustained a potentially devastating injury to 2017 All-Star center Vincent Trocheck but still prevailed 7-5 over the host Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

Nov 19, 2018; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Ryan Dzingel (18) and Florida Panthers defenseman Alexander Petrovic (6) chase the puck in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Trocheck, who suffered an apparent knee injury, was taken off the ice by stretcher with 1:47 left in the second period. He was hurt when he was crunched into the boards by Ottawa’s Ryan Dzingel. “It doesn’t look good to me,” Florida coach Bobby Boughner said postgame, according to NHL.com. “It looks long term, and there’s no way to sugarcoat it.”

Florida got goals from Troy Brouwer, Aleksander Barkov, Jared McCann, Evgenii Dadonov, Micheal Haley, Frank Vatrano and Mike Hoffman. Hoffman extended his Panthers franchise-record points streak to 16 games, which is the longest active run in the NHL.

Matt Duchene led Ottawa with two goals and one assist. Drake Batherson, Zack Smith and Brady Tkachuk had Ottawa’s other goals.

Kings 2, Blues 0

Cal Petersen made 29 saves for his first career shutout in his third NHL start, all in the past four days, to lead visiting Los Angeles to a win at St. Louis.

The Blues were shut out for the second straight game and lost for the fourth time in five games, and afterward they fired coach Mike Yeo. Assistant coach Craig Berube will fill Yeo’s role on an interim basis.

Matt Luff scored his first NHL goal in the second period and Anze Kopitar scored into an empty-net with 29.5 seconds left to secure the win. Jake Allen made 25 saves for St. Louis.

Capitals 5, Canadiens 4 (OT)

Lars Eller scored with 1:26 left in overtime to give Washington a come-from-behind victory at Montreal.

Montreal had won two in a row and held a 4-2 lead just 1:35 into the second period before Washington pulled rookie goalie Pheonix Copley in favor of Braden Holtby. The 29-year-old veteran shut out the Canadiens the rest of the way, stopping all 22 shots he faced.

Alex Ovechkin scored twice for Washington, which also got goals from Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom. Mike Reilly, Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry and Kenny Agostino scored for Montreal, which led 4-2 in the second period.

Jets 6, Canucks 3

Patrik Laine scored three goals as Winnipeg won at Vancouver.

Laine gave the Jets an insurmountable 4-1 lead midway through the second period with his first goal of the night. The flashy Finn added two third-period goals, the final one an empty-netter, as the Jets posted their fourth win in five games. The injury-riddled Canucks lost their sixth consecutive game.

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck produced 22 saves on 25 shots, while Vancouver counterpart Jacob Markstrom stopped 43 of 48.

Sabers 5, Penguins 4 (OT)

Jack Eichel scored 45 seconds into overtime as Buffalo erased a three-goal deficit to win its sixth consecutive game, beating host Pittsburgh. Eichel, who also had an assist, launched a shot from the right dot that caromed in off the arm of Pittsburgh goaltender Casey DeSmith.

Zach Bogosian also had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson, Casey Nelson and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Sabres, who picked up their fifth win when trailing after two periods.

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, and Derick Brassard, Phil Kessel, and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who blew a 4-1 second-period lead and fell to 1-7-2 in their past 10 games.

Rangers 2, Stars 1

Rookie Filip Chytil scored for the fourth consecutive game, netting the tiebreaking goal early in the third period as New York ran its home winning streak to six games with a victory over Dallas.

Chytil gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with 15:28 remaining. The 19-year-old became the first teenager to score in four straight games in team history while helping New York improve to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games.

Jimmy Vesey scored the tying goal for the Rangers, who own the NHL’s longest home winning streak this season. Tyler Seguin tallied for the Stars, who dropped to 1-3-0 in their past four road games and mustered a season-low 17 shots.

Predators 3, Lightning 2

Ryan Johansen scored what proved to be the game-winning goal and also had an assist, and Pekka Rinne made 29 saves to lead host Nashville past Tampa Bay.

Kyle Turris and Filip Forsberg also scored goals for Western Conference-leading Nashville. Mattias Ekholm added two assists. Rinne improved to 9-0-1 in his career against the Lightning.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov scored goals and Brayden Point added a pair of assists for the Lightning, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. Louis Domingue stopped 31 shots.

Flames 7, Golden Knights 2

Matthew Tkachuk collected two goals and two assists, and Johnny Gaudreau had a career-high-tying four-point game as host Calgary rode a five-goal first period to a thrashing of Vegas.

Flames goalie David Rittich made 20 saves to collect his seventh victory in eight decisions. This win may have been the easiest for Rittich, as his team potted five goals in a first period for the first time since March 11, 1993, versus the Detroit Red Wings.

Sean Monahan scored twice for Calgary, which also got goals from Gaudreau, TJ Brodie and Sam Bennett. Nick Holden and Max Pacioretty got on the board for the Golden Knights after they fell behind 7-0.

Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 2

Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and added another into an empty net as Toronto came back to defeat visiting Columbus.

Slideshow (6 Images)

It was the fourth win in a row for the Maple Leafs, who fell behind 2-0 in the first period. The Blue Jackets had won their three previous games.

Tyler Ennis and Tavares also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner and Ron Hainsey each added two assists. Cam Atkinson and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored a goal and added an assist for Columbus.

—Field Level Media