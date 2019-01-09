NHL roundup: Vasilevskiy, Lightning blank Jackets

Brayden Point had two goals and an assist Tuesday, and newly named All-Star Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Tampa Bay Lightning started a new points streak with a 4-0 victory against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jan 8, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) and defenseman Victor Hedman (77) congratulate each other as they beat the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mathieu Joseph and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who had their 16-game point streak snapped Saturday with a 5-2 loss at San Jose. Tampa Bay improved to 11-0-0 this season against teams from the Metropolitan Division.

Earlier in the day, Vasilevskiy was added to the Atlantic Division roster for the Jan. 26 NHL All-Star Game in San Jose as an injury replacement for Montreal’s Carey Price. Vasilevskiy will join Lightning teammates Kucherov and Steven Stamkos on the Atlantic Division squad.

Columbus goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 15 of 19 shots before he was replaced in the third period. Joonas Korpisalo stopped all three shots he faced in relief.

Bruins 4, Wild 0

Tuukka Rask made 24 saves for the shutout, and Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each had three points as Boston shut down visiting Minnesota.

The Bruins extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, and they won for the 16th time in 21 home games this season.

Minnesota’s three-game winning streak and four-game unbeaten streak in road games came to an end. Just 24 hours removed from a game in Montreal, the Wild came out flat against the Bruins, particularly in a first period in which the Wild allowed three goals and were outshot 15-6.

Golden Knights 4, Rangers 2

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots to pick up his league-leading 25th victory, and Brandon Pirri scored his seventh goal in eight games to lead host Vegas to its seventh straight victory, a win over New York in Las Vegas.

Cody Eakin, Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Carpenter also scored goals for Vegas, which moved into a tie with idol Calgary for first place in the Pacific Division.

Mika Zibanejad scored his 12th goal of the season and Jesper Fast netted his sixth for New York. Alexandar Georgiev had 27 saves for the Rangers, who lost their fourth straight game, getting outscored 22-5 during that span.

Sharks 7, Oilers 2

Evander Kane and Joonas Donskoi each scored twice as host San Jose walloped Edmonton. Aaron Dell needed only 20 saves to record the Sharks’ fourth consecutive win.

San Jose defenseman Erik Karlsson collected three assists to extend his franchise-record point streak to 14 games, during which he has one goal and 24 assists. Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Sorensen and Joe Thornton also scored for the Sharks.

Alex Chiasson and Milan Lucic netted the goals for Edmonton, which fell to 2-8-0 in its past 10 games.

Sabres 5, Devils 1

Jeff Skinner recorded his 29th tally in an explosive five-goal second period as host Buffalo defeated New Jersey. The Sabres winger trails only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals.

Skinner tied the game early in the middle period, and C.J. Smith and Casey Mittelstadt made it 3-1 as Buffalo took full control. Jake McCabe scored a short-handed goal, and Lawrence Pilut sniped in a goal to round out the period’s scoring.

Blake Coleman scored a goal, and Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves for the Devils, who lost their second straight and finished 1-3-0 on a road trip.

Jets 7, Avalanche 4

Blake Wheeler had a goal and three assists, and Mark Scheifele and Jacob Trouba each had a goal and two assists as host Winnipeg beat Colorado.

Mathieu Perreault, Kyle Connor, Bryan Little and Andrew Copp also had goals for the Jets, who won their sixth straight home game against the Avalanche. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots to improve to 6-1-2 all-time against Colorado.

Gabe Landeskog scored twice, Carl Soderberg had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Graves also scored for the Avalanche. Philipp Grubauer made 14 saves for Colorado, which has gone 1-5-2 in its past eight games.

Penguins 5, Panthers 1

Bryan Rust scored twice, including one of Pittsburgh’s two short-handed goals, and the Penguins earned an easy win over visiting Florida.

Tanner Pearson and Riley Sheahan scored, Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Pettersson notched two assists for the Penguins, who have won nine of 10. Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 36 of 37 Florida shots to run his personal winning streak to eight games.

Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, which lost its third straight (0-2-1). Roberto Luongo allowed four goals on 16 shots before yielding to James Reimer, who stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.

Stars 3, Blues 1

Tyler Seguin scored two goals, linemate Alexander Radulov added a pair of assists, and goaltender Ben Bishop turned away 26 shots as visiting Dallas defeated St. Louis.

Seguin has six goals and three assists in a six-game points streak for the Stars, who have won seven of their past 11 games. John Klingberg also scored for Dallas, and David Perron scored for St. Louis.

St. Louis, playing the second game of a road-and-home back-to-back after a victory in Philadelphia on Monday, was worse for the wear, especially in the first 26 minutes, but fought back. The Blues challenged Bishop with 12 shots on goal in the third period but could not find the net.

Canadiens 3, Red Wings 2

Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia scored early in the second period, and visiting Montreal held off Detroit as Antti Niemi stopped 30 shots.

Jeff Petry notched the other goal for Montreal, which had lost its previous two games. Andreas Athanasiou scored both goals for the Red Wings, who lost for the eighth time in nine games (1-6-2). Jimmy Howard made 22 saves.

Detroit was 1-for-5 on the power play and is now 2-for-25 on man advantages over the past nine games. Montreal came up empty in two power-play chances. The Canadiens blocked 19 shots, 10 more than Detroit.

Capitals 5, Flyers 3

Jakub Vrana and T.J. Oshie scored two goals apiece as host Washington cruised past Philadelphia. The Capitals have won two games in a row while the Flyers have dropped eight straight.

The Capitals took command with three goals in just over 6 1/2 minutes of the second period. With the score tied at 1-1, Oshie put Washington in front, and then Vrana added two more.

Vrana also had a first-period assist, and John Carlson added two assists. Washington played without center Nicklas Backstrom, who hadn’t been feeling well the past few days, so he was held out.

Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3

Justin Williams scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:42 left for visiting Carolina, which remained red hot by edging surging New York in Uniondale, N.Y.

Saku Maenalanen scored his first NHL goal and Greg McKegg also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes, who have won five straight. Jaccob Slavin added what proved to be the winning goal by scoring on the power play with 1:07 left in the game. Carolina goalie Curtis McElhinney made 28 saves.

The Islanders got two goals from Brock Nelson and one from Devon Toews. Thomas Greiss stopped 20 shots.

