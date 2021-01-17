NHL roundup: Vegas scores quick OT win over Anaheim

Max Pacioretty scored seven seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights completed a sweep of their season-opening two-game series with the Anaheim Ducks with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Jan 16, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) plays the puck while being defended by Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Pacioretty’s one-timer from the bottom of the right circle into the top right corner came at the end of a two-on-one break with Mark Stone, who scooped up a loose puck on the opening faceoff of overtime and then broke into the Anaheim zone.

It was the fastest goal to start a period in Vegas team history and came just 89 seconds after teammate William Karlsson had scored to tie the game.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 21 saves for the Golden Knights, who won for the 12th time in 14 games in team history against the Ducks. Max Comtois scored the lone goal for Anaheim, while John Gibson finished with 31 saves.

Devils 2, Bruins 1 (OT)

Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal with 1.7 seconds left in overtime as New Jersey edged Boston at Newark, N.J.

The teams appeared headed for a shootout for the second straight game -- the Bruins won the season opener 3-2 on Thursday -- before Damon Severson corralled the puck near center ice and sent a no-look backhand pass toward a streaking Sharangovich. The 22-year-old, who made his NHL debut Thursday, bore in alone on Jaroslav Halak and fired a shot under his stick hand.

Miles Wood scored the Devils’ first goal and continued to rankle the Bruins with his edgy play. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves. Patrice Bergeron scored a short-handed goal in the second period for the Bruins. Halak recorded 29 saves.

Coyotes 5, Sharks 3

Phil Kessel scored two goals and Oliver Ekman-Larsson added three assists to lead Arizona over San Jose at Glendale, Ariz.

Barrett Hayton, Jakob Chychrun and Clayton Keller all notched goals for the Coyotes, and goaltender Antti Raanta stopped 31 of 34 shots faced.

Ryan Donato, Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl found the net for the Sharks. Goalie Martin Jones (19 saves) was lifted after allowing all five goals, and substitute Devan Dubnyk stopped both shots he faced.

Canadiens 5, Oilers 1

Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar scored two goals each while Jake Evans added a goal as Montreal used a second-period onslaught to defeat host Edmonton.

The Canadiens scored three times in the opening 9:17 of the second period and also killed off three Oilers power plays in the second. Montreal goaltender Carey Price had 34 saves, losing his shutout at 12:59 of the third period when Slater Koekkoek scored his first of the season for the Oilers off the rebound of his own shot.

Slideshow ( 8 images )

The Oilers fell for the second time in three games as Connor McDavid was held to an assist one game after he delivered the NHL’s first hat trick of the season in a victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Rangers 5, Islanders 0

Pavel Buchnevich and Artemi Panarin each scored two goals to lead the New York Rangers past the visiting New York Islanders.

The Rangers also received a goal from 19-year-old Kaapo Kakko, while Alexandar Georgiev recorded a shutout in goal with 23 saves.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin saved 27 of 32 shots for the Islanders in the loss.

Red Wings 4, Hurricanes 2

Dylan Larkin scored a pair of goals to help lead host Detroit past Carolina on Saturday.

Bobby Ryan and Robby Fabbri also scored for the Red Wings, who avenged a shutout loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday. Jonathan Bernier stopped 29 of 31 shots in net.

The Hurricanes received goals from Andrei Svechnikov and Vincent Trocheck in the loss.

Maple Leafs 3, Senators 2

Mitch Marner scored a goal and dished out two assists to lead visiting Toronto past Ottawa on Saturday.

Auston Matthews and Joe Thornton both added goals for the Maple Leafs, who won their second game of the season. Jack Campbell won his debut in goal with 17 saves.

The Senators saw Nick Paul and first-round pick Tim Stutzle score goals in a close defeat.

Predators 5, Blue Jackets 2

Brad Richardson scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lift Nashville past visiting Columbus.

Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons, Rocco Grimaldi and Luke Kunin also scored for the Predators, while Juuse Saros made 42 saves in goal.

The Blue Jackets got goals from Alexandre Texier and Nick Foligno, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots in the loss.

Wild 4, Kings 3 (OT)

Marcus Johansson scored the game-winning goal with just 11 seconds left in overtime as Minnesota took down host Los Angeles.

Ryan Suter, Mathew Dumba and Joel Eriksson Ek all scored for the Wild, who defeated the Kings for the second straight night in overtime.

The Kings were led by goals from Andreas Athanasiou, Blake Lizotte and Gabriel Vilardi.

Flames 3, Canucks 0

Jacob Markstrom turned away 32 shots in goal to help Calgary shut out visiting Vancouver.

It was a sweet moment for Markstrom, who previously played for the Canucks before joining the Flames this season. Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary to lead the way.

Braden Holtby stopped 32 of 35 shots in the loss for the Canucks

--Field Level Media