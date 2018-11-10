NHL roundup: Wheeler's 5-point night jolts Jets past Avs

Blake Wheeler had a goal and four assists and Mark Scheifele added a goal and two assists to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

It was the first five-point game in the career of the 31-year-old Wheeler, who has scored 20 or more goals in each of the last five seasons.

Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine also scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 28 saves as the Jets improved to 7-1-3 in their last 11 games.

Erik Johnson and Tyson Jost each scored goals for Colorado and Semyon Varlamov had 19 saves for the Avalanche, who lost their fifth straight game.

Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 (OT)

Dylan Larkin scored with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime as host Detroit snapped New York’s four-game winning streak.

Larkin tapped a backhanded pass from Andreas Athanasiou over Henrik Lundqvist’s shoulder for his team-high seventh goal. Athanasiou scored the tying goal late in regulation as Detroit wiped out a 2-0 third-period deficit.

Justin Abdelkader had the other Wings goal. Jimmy Howard made 28 saves. Kevin Shattenkirk and Neal Pionk scored for New York, who also received 28 saves from Lundqvist.

Maple Leafs 6, Devils 1

Morgan Rielly and Nazem Kadri each had one goal and one assist to help Toronto defeat visiting New Jersey.

John Tavares, Connor Brown, Andreas Johnsson and Tyler Ennis also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won three straight games. Par Lindholm and Ron Hainsey added two assists each for the Maple Leafs in the annual Hall of Fame game. Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 38 saves.

Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who have lost five of the first six games on their seven-game road trip that ends in Winnipeg on Sunday. Keith Kinkaid stopped 26 shots for New Jersey.

Blue Jackets 2, Capitals 1

Anthony Duclair scored the tiebreaking power-play goal 5:09 into the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves as Columbus beat host Washington.

In the first meeting between the teams since the first round of last spring’s playoffs when Washington beat Columbus in six games, the Blue Jackets scored two power-play goals for the third time this season.

Duclair snapped a 1-1 tie with his seventh goal of the season for Columbus and Oliver Bjorkstrand, who filled in for Cam Atkinson (illness), also scored for the Blue Jackets, who upped their record to 4-0-1 in one-goal games this season.

Blues 4, Sharks 0

Chad Johnson stopped all 33 shots he faced for his first shutout of the season and eighth of his career as St. Louis pulled away over visiting San Jose.

Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen each had a goal and an assist to lead the Blues. Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O’Reilly also scored as St. Louis won for the second game in a row and fourth time in the past five contests.

Johnson made six saves in the first period, 13 in the second and 14 in the third to notch his first shutout since Nov. 30, 2016. The Sharks have dropped back-to-back games and were shut out for the second time this season.

Wild 5, Ducks 1

Mikael Granlund had two goals and an assist, and Jason Zucker added a goal and two assists to lead visiting Minnesota to its ninth win in 11 games in beating Anaheim.

Jonas Brodin also had a goal and an assist, Jordan Greenway scored a goal and Jared Spurgeon added a pair of assists for Minnesota. The Wild, who won at Los Angeles 3-1 on Thursday night, completed their first back-to-back road sweep of the Kings and Ducks since Dec. 14-15, 2007.

Alex Stalock had 20 saves for Minnesota, which improved to 4-2 after six games of a seven-game road trip that concludes on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis. Pontus Aberg scored the lone goal for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 38 shots for the Ducks, who matched a season high by allowing five goals.