NHL roundup: Wild snap Lightning's home win streak

Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves and Jason Zucker scored a hat trick as the visiting Wild cooled off Tampa Bay in a 3-0 win on Thursday, breaking the Lightning’s eight-game home winning streak.

Mar 7, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) follows the puck in the corner during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Dubnyk recorded his second shutout this season and the 31st of his career and improved to 6-0-1 in his last seven starts for the Wild. The Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and saw his 10-game winning streak end.

Zucker recorded the hat trick when he tallied his 20th of the season into an empty net with 1:46 left in regulation, giving him eight points in his past seven games.

Eric Staal’s assist on the last goal pushed his season-high point streak to eight games. Ryan Donato notched a pair of assists for Minnesota, which is 6-0-2 in its past eight games.

Bruins 4, Panthers 3

Patrice Bergeron produced two goals — including the go-ahead score with 6.7 seconds left — as host Boston rallied to score twice in the final minute and stun Florida.

Boston won its fifth game in a row and extended its points streak to 18 games (14-0-4). Florida has lost six consecutive games, although four of those defeats went past regulation.

Boston’s Matt Grzelcyk scored a power-play goal with 37 seconds left to tie the score 3-3. David Krejci produced Boston’s other goal. Florida’s Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov also scored.

Coyotes 2, Flames 0

Jakob Chychrun collected a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season as Arizona beat Calgary in Glendale, Ariz.

The Coyotes have won seven of eight games and sit three points off the pace set by the Minnesota Wild for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

The Western Conference-Leading Flames have dropped four consecutive games, all in regulation, and have scored only five goals total in those defeats. Mike Smith made 23 saves for Calgary, which plays eight of its next 10 games at home.

Stars 4, Avalanche 0

Alexander Radulov recorded his first NHL hat trick, and Ben Bishop was perfect for the second straight game as Dallas rolled to a win over visiting Colorado.

The Stars earned their fourth win in a row and improved to 6-2-0 in their past eight games. The Avalanche lost their fourth straight.

Bishop turned away 31 shots and recorded his fifth shutout of the season and the 29th of his 10-year NHL career. He made 28 saves on Tuesday in a 1-0 win over the New York Rangers. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist for Dallas.

Islanders 4, Senators 2

Anthony Beauvillier scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and New York moved back into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with a win at Ottawa.

Valtteri Filppula scored twice in the first period and Casey Cizikas added an empty-netter in the final minute of the third for the Islanders, who have the exact same record (39-21-7) as the Washington Capitals. Thomas Greiss made 35 saves for the win.

Brady Tkachuk and Oscar Lindberg scored for the league-worst Senators. Anders Nilsson made 27 saves as Ottawa fell to 1-2-1 under interim head coach Marc Crawford.

Oilers 3, Canucks 2

Zack Kassian scored in his career-high fourth straight contest as host Edmonton skated to a victory over Vancouver.

Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also tallied, and Mikko Koskinen made 35 saves for the Oilers, who posted their season-high-tying fourth consecutive victory. Connor McDavid set up a pair of goals to give him at least a point in each of the past seven contests in which he has played. Linemate Leon Draisaitl picked up an assist to boost his point streak to a career-high 12 games.

Alex Edler and Jay Beagle scored, and Brock Boeser notched a pair of assists for the Canucks, who fell for the 12th time in 16 contests overall (4-9-3).

Sharks 5, Canadiens 2

Marcus Sorensen and Kevin Labanc each had two points to lead San Jose past visiting Montreal.

Labanc had two assists while Sorensen had an assist and also scored his 15th goal of the season. Four of Sorensen’s goals have come in his past three games. Joe Thornton, Gustav Nyquist and Tomas Hertl also found the net for the Sharks, who got 37 saves from Martin Jones.

Antti Niemi stopped 20 of 24 shots in a rare start for the Canadiens. Montreal’s Artturi Lehkonen and Andrew Shaw scored.

Blues 4, Kings 0

Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly bookended the second period with goals, and St. Louis strengthened its playoff chances with a victory at Los Angeles.

Tyler Bozak also scored a second-period goal for the Blues, while Ivan Barbashev added an insurance goal in the third period. Jake Allen made 28 saves, including a dazzling snag with his blocker hand to protect a gaping side of the net in the third period, for his third shutout of the season.

The Kings dropped their second consecutive game and were defeated for the 12th time in their past 13 games.

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 0

Matt Murray stopped all 25 shots he faced as Pittsburgh beat visiting Columbus. It was Murray’s fourth shutout this season and 10th of his career. He is 5-0-2 in his past seven starts.

Phil Kessel, Nick Bjugstad and Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh, which won its third straight game. The Penguins have won eight in a row against the Blue Jackets and are 9-0-1 in the teams’ past 10 meetings.

Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves for the Blue Jackets, who have lost four of six.

Blackhawks 5, Sabres 4 (SO)

Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each scored during the shootout round, and Chicago posted a win over visiting Buffalo.

Artem Anisimov scored a pair of regulation-time goals for the Blackhawks, who snapped a two-game skid. Chicago’s Duncan Keith and Brendan Perlini also scored.

Zach Bogosian had a goal and an assist to lead Buffalo, which remains winless over the past three games. Brandon Montour, Vladimir Sobotka and Kyle Okposo also scored in regulation, and Jack Eichel notched the Sabres’ lone shootout goal.

Red Wings 3, Rangers 2 (SO)

Andreas Athanasiou had a goal and an assist in regulation, then scored the only goal in the shootout as Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over visiting New York.

Slideshow (6 Images)

Tyler Bertuzzi had the other goal for Detroit, which won for the first time since Feb. 14. Jimmy Howard made 32 saves in regulation and another during the shootout. Two other shootout chances by the Rangers missed the target.

Pavel Buchnevich scored both goals for the Rangers, who have dropped six straight, including five by a one-goal margin. It’s their longest slide this season. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 43 shots.

—Field Level Media