NHL roundup: Wilson scores, fights in Caps return

Dmitry Orlov scored two goals and added one assist as the visiting Washington Capitals were sparked by the return of Tom Wilson in defeating the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Wilson had missed the first 16 games due to a 20-game suspension the league imposed after an illegal check to the head of Oskar Sundqvist from St. Louis in a preseason game. The NHL announced Tuesday an arbitrator reduced that to 14 games, and Wilson returned to the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Wilson helped right away, scoring a goal in the first period as Washington took a 2-0 lead after one. He then got into a fight with Marcus Foligno during the second period and finished the game with one goal and seven penalty minutes.

Andre Burakovsky added a goal and an assist, while Lars Eller had two assists for the Capitals. Rookie goalie Pheonix Copley finished with 26 saves and earned his third career victory.

Red Wings 6, Coyotes 1

Anthony Mantha scored his third goal in two games, Mike Green supplied a goal and two assists and Detroit won its fourth straight by dominating visiting Arizona.

Dennis Cholowski, Michael Rasmussen, Luke Glendening and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for the Red Wings, who have won seven of their last eight. Jimmy Howard made 24 saves.

Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper stopped just 12 of 17 shots on goal before he was pulled in the third period. Lawson Crouse scored the Coyotes’ goal.

Devils 4, Penguins 2

Taylor Hall notched the deciding goal, added an empty-netter and had two assists to lift New Jersey over visiting Pittsburgh.

Travis Zajac and Damon Severson each had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who are 2-6-0 over their past eight games, with both wins coming against Pittsburgh.

Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, Jake Guentzel scored and Sidney Crosby had two helpers for Pittsburgh, which is 1-5-1 in its past seven.

Sabers 2, Lightning 1

Carter Hutton made 29 saves to cool off the NHL’s top-scoring club as Buffalo topped visiting Tampa Bay.

Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo scored goals for the Sabres, who have won three straight and are 4-0-1 in their last five home games. Nathan Beaulieu recorded his first two assists this season.

Anthony Cirelli had a goal for the Lightning, who have lost two straight, marking the first time this season they have dropped consecutive games. Goalie Louis Domingue made 17 saves.

Panthers 2, Flyers 1

Aaron Ekblad and Evgenii Dadonov each scored one goal to lift visiting Florida past Philadelphia.

Mike Hoffman recorded an assist for a 13-game point streak, tying a franchise record for the Panthers. Goaltender Roberto Luongo stopped 30 shots to pick up his 475th career win.

Jakub Voracek scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Islanders 5, Canucks 2

Tom Kuhnhackl recorded his first NHL multi-goal game in unusual fashion as he led host New York over Vancouver.

Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored in the first period while Cal Clutterbuck added an insurance goal late in the third period for the Islanders, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 22 saves.

Brendan Leipsic and Jake Virtanen scored for the Canucks, who have lost three straight. Goalie Jacob Markstrom, who made his ninth straight start, recorded 29 saves.

Oilers 6, Canadiens 2

Personnel changes on its top two lines was just the spark Edmonton needed to snap a four-game losing streak with a rout of visiting Montreal.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl reunited on the Oilers’ top line, with Drake Caggiula joining the duo while the slumping Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dropped to the second line. The moves ended up benefiting all parties as Draisaitl, Caggiula and Nugent-Hopkins each scored against the Canadiens, with McDavid contributing three assists.

Draisaitl also had two assists on the night while defensemen Matthew Benning and Kris Russell each added a goal and an assist to the all-around offensive effort. It was the Oilers’ highest-scoring game of the season, and their first six-goal outing since March 22.