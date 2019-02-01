NHL roundup: Zibanejad's hat trick leads Rangers past Devils

Mika Zibanejad posted the second hat trick of his career Thursday night, scoring the game-winning goal with 4:36 left in the third period to lift the New York Rangers to a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils at Newark, N.J.

Jan 31, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center Danton Heinen (43) jumps out of the way of a shot in front of Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have won four of five. The Devils have lost four of five.

The hat trick was Zibanejad’s first since on Feb. 27, 2016, against the Calgary Flames. It was also the first hat trick by a Rangers player in New Jersey since Mark Messier’s iconic natural third-period hat trick in Game 6 of the 1994 Eastern Conference finals.

Nico Hischier and Marcus Johansson scored in the first period for the Devils, and Egor Yakovlev tied game 3-3 for New Jersey in the third. Chris Kreider scored earlier in the third period for New York.

Flyers 3, Bruins 2 (OT)

Travis Sanheim scored on a power play with two seconds remaining in overtime to lift visiting Philadelphia past Boston.

Claude Giroux and Oskar Lindblom each scored for the Flyers, who won their sixth in a row. Jakub Voracek added two assists, and Sanheim also tallied a helper. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 23 saves.

David Pastrnak scored both goals for the Bruins. Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 38 shots.

Jets 4, Blue Jackets 3

Kyle Connor scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:14 remaining to help Winnipeg rally to past visiting Columbus, extending the Blue Jackets’ season-worst losing streak to four games.

Mark Scheifele, Mason Appleton and Jack Roslovic also scored goals, and Jacob Trouba had two assists, helping the Jets to their second straight win and sixth in their past eight games.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist, Josh Anderson and Oliver Bjorkstrand tallied, and Seth Jones added two assists for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the first time on a Thursday this season (12-1-0).

