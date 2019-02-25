NHL roundup: Zuccarello hurt after shining in Stars' win

Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist in his team debut, Anton Khudobin made 44 saves and the Dallas Stars held on for a 4-3 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday evening.

Feb 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Dallas Stars center Mats Zuccarello (36) looks on after a stoppage of play during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Zuccarello’s feel-good debut was tarnished, however, as he left late in the second period after blocking a shot with his right forearm. He told reporters afterward he thinks he broke his arm, and the team announced the winger is expected to miss four weeks.

Alexander Radulov also finished with a goal and an assist for Dallas, which won for only the third time in nine games. Radek Faksa and Jason Spezza rounded out the scoring for the Stars.

Chris Kunitz, Drake Caggiula and Jonathan Toews scored for the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane’s 20-game point streak came to an end as he failed to register a point or an assist for the first time since Jan. 1.

Sharks 5, Red Wings 3

Joe Pavelski had a natural hat trick, and visiting San Jose rallied to top Detroit.

Pavelski collected his fifth career hat trick and first since the 2014-15 season. He scored two goals late in the second period and added an empty netter in the third. Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and Tim Heed also scored for San Jose. Aaron Dell made 20 saves.

Mike Green had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Gustav Nyquist and Darren Helm also scored, while Jonathan Bernier made 32 saves.

Flames 2, Senators 1

Austin Czarnik scored with 40.7 seconds remaining in regulation to net the game-winning goal as visiting Calgary won its fifth consecutive game with a victory over Ottawa.

Seconds after Anthony Duclair, making his Senators debut, rang a shot off the post at the other end, Czarnik raced deep into the offensive zone, took the pass from Michael Frolik and lifted a backhander just under the crossbar for his fourth goal in five games.

Goalie David Rittich made 22 saves for the Flames, who are in the top spot in the Western Conference and have more points (85) than they garnered all of last season.

Wild 2, Blues 1 (OT)

Ryan Donato scored 2:29 into overtime as Minnesota snapped a six-game home losing skid with a win over St. Louis in Saint Paul, Minn.

Donato, who was acquired from Boston in the trade involving Charlie Coyle last week, wired a shot from the upper left circle that sailed over the glove of Jake Allen. Jason Zucker scored to snap a 10-game goal drought, and Devan Dubnyk turned aside 27 shots for the Wild, who have won three in a row overall.

Captain Alex Pietrangelo scored a power-play goal and Allen finished with 33 saves for the Blues, who have dropped two of three following a franchise-best 11-game winning streak.

Capitals 6, Rangers 5 (OT)

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored 4:20 into overtime as host Washington beat New York despite Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei’s late equalizer.

Skjei capped his first career two-goal performance by forging a tie with 31 seconds left in regulation. Kuznetsov then teamed up with Russian countryman Alex Ovechkin for the game-winning tally, banging the puck home after Henrik Lundqvist got a piece of Kuznetsov’s return pass to Ovechkin.

Nicklas Backstrom scored twice, Tom Wilson netted his career-high 17th goal and Michal Kempny and Nic Dowd also tallied for the Capitals, who moved within two points of the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Islanders after defeating the Rangers for the fifth straight time. Jimmy Vesey collected a goal and an assist for the Rangers.

Coyotes 4, Jets 1

Brad Richardson, Lawson Crouse, Clayton Keller and Josh Archibald scored as Phoenix opened a seven-game homestand by defeating Winnipeg in Glendale, Ariz.

Goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who have won six of their past eight games, allowing two goals or fewer in each of those victories, to move within three points of the Western Conference’s final wild-card playoff berth. Kuemper is 11-3-2 since Jan. 6.

Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg, which remained one point ahead of Nashville atop the Central Division. Goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 20 of 23 shots in losing in regulation for just the fourth time in 15 starts.

