Seattle becomes NHL's 32nd franchise

(Reuters) - Seattle became the National Hockey League’s 32nd franchise on Tuesday when the Board of Governors unanimously approved the expansion bid.

The team will begin playing in the 2021-22 season following a $750 million renovation of KeyArena.

Approval required a three-quarters vote but the decision to rubber stamp a Seattle franchise was a formality two months after the NHL’s Executive Board unanimously recommended sending the expansion bid to the Board of Governors.

The NHL will receive a $650-million expansion fee from an ownership group fronted by majority stakeholder David Bonderman and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

It can bank on significant interest in the Pacific Northwest having already secured close to 32,000 season-ticket deposits.

The Seattle vote topped the agenda at the NHL’s two-day Board of Governors meeting in Sea Island, Georgia and when Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement it triggered a roar of delight from hockey fans three time zones away who had gathered at Seattle tavern for a morning viewing party.

The NHL team will become the newest addition to the Seattle sporting scene, joining the National Football League Seahawks, Major League Baseball Mariners and Major League Soccer Sounders.

A new arena is also expected to boost interest in bringing the NBA back to town after the Seattle SuperSonics relocated to Oklahoma City in 2008.

It is the NHL’s second expansion in three years following the Las Vegas Golden Knights, who joined the league in 2016 and began playing last season, making a remarkable run to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign.

The addition of Seattle, who will play in the Pacific division, is expected to create an instant rivalry with the Vancouver Canucks located just a three-hour drive north.