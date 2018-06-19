Hoffman shipped to San Jose amidst harassment claim

Left winger Mike Hoffman was traded to the San Jose Sharks on the heels of allegations his fiancee harassed captain Erik Karlsson’s wife on Tuesday, then acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes only a few hours later.

Apr 2, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman (68) looks to pass the puck during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. The Flyers on 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Hoffman was shipped out along with ECHL defenseman Cody Donaghey and Ottawa’s fifth-round choice in the 2020 draft. The Sharks in return gave up a sixth-round pick in 2020, defenseman Julius Bergman and forward Mikkel Boedker.

“Today’s trade showcases our determination to strengthen the future of the team by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice. We are confident it is a step in the right direction for the long-term success of this organization,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

Hoffman did not have much time to celebrate California residency.

About two hours later, the Hurricanes announced they acquired Hoffman from the Sharks along with a seventh-round pick for Carolina’s picks in the second, fourth and fifth rounds in 2018.

“Mike is a skilled, consistent and hard-working player who has proven himself to be a talented goal scorer in the NHL,” Panthers president and GM Dale Tallon said in a statement. “His speed, experience and offensive abilities will bolster our top-six group.”

Hoffman has 230 points in 342 career games, including 107 goals. He was a fifth-round pick in 2009 by the Senators.

On the basis of online harassment, Melinda Karlsson filed an order of protection against Monika Caryk, Hoffman’s fiancee, on May 4.

In the claim, Karlsson alleged harassment included remarks about the death of their child, who was stillborn in March, via comments on Melinda Karlsson’s Instagram account under a pseudonym.

“Monika Caryk has uttered numerous statements wishing my unborn child dead ... uttered that she wished I was dead and that someone should ‘take out’ my husband’s legs to end his career,” the document said, according to media reports.

Hoffman told the Ottawa Citizen the claim is untrue.

“It’s 150 percent that it’s not us,” Hoffman told the Ottawa Citizen. “We have nothing to hide.”

—Field Level Media