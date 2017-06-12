FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Penguins' Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP
June 12, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 2 months ago

Penguins' Crosby wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 11, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is presented with the Conn Smythe Trophy after defeating the Nashville Predators in game six of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy on Sunday as the Most Valuable Player of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup playoffs.

It marked the second consecutive year Crosby has won the award, making him the seventh player to win it more than once.

The Penguins clinched the best-of-seven championship 4-2 to win the franchise's fifth Stanley Cup. They also became the NHL's first repeat champion since Detroit did it 19 years ago.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford

