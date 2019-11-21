Blues' Blais to have wrist surgery, out 10 weeks

FILE PHOTO: Oct 12, 2019; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; St. Louis Blues left wing Sammy Blais (9) skates with the puck during the first period against Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports - 13525293

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais will undergo surgery on his right wrist and be sidelined at least 10 weeks, the team announced.

Blais was injured during the Blues’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has collected five goals, three assists and 10 penalty minutes in 20 games this season.

Blais, who scored a goal and set up two others in the playoffs in the spring, has recorded 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 63 career games since being selected by St. Louis in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

