Bruins' Grzelcyk in concussion protocol after Game 2 hit

May 29, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) and left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) helps defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) off of the ice after an injury during the first period against the St. Louis Blues in game two of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is in concussion protocol after taking a first-period hit from St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters on Thursday that Grzelcyk will not travel with the Bruins to St. Louis. Grzelcyk is officially out for Game 3 and could miss Game 4 as well, the coach said.

Grzelcyk, 25, is listed as day-to-day. He was removed from the game after the hit.

The Blues won the game 3-2 in overtime. The Bruins played the final two periods and overtime with five defensemen.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety scheduled a hearing with Sundqvist on Thursday. He received a minor penalty for boarding in the game.

