Brodeur leaves Blues' post as assistant GM

Martin Brodeur is leaving the St. Louis Blues to “pursue new opportunities” after spending three years as assistant general manager, the team announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 9, 2016; Newark, NJ, USA; Former New Jersey Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur waves to the fans during his number retirement ceremony before the start of the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Brodeur completed his three-year contract with the team in June, which he signed in May of 2015, a few months after he retired following a short stint playing for the Blues. Many reports have speculated in recent days that Brodeur could be seeking a role with the New Jersey Devils, for whom he played 21 NHL seasons.

“I want to thank Tom Stillman, Doug Armstrong, Chris Zimmerman and the Blues organization for giving me the opportunity to continue my playing career and begin my career off the ice in hockey operations,” Brodeur said in a statement. “I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”

The team promoted Bill Armstrong from director of amateur scouting to assistant GM. Bill Armstrong has been with the team since 2004, having joined the club as an amateur scout.

The Blues also named Kevin McDonald the new general manager of the AHL affiliate San Antonio Rampage.

Brodeur, 46, was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, his first year of eligibility. He set NHL records for career victories (691) and shutouts (125) while winning the Vezina Trophy four times and helping the Devils win three Stanley Cup titles. He holds virtually every goaltending record in Devils franchise history.

