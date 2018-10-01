FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
October 1, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Blues acquire defenseman Jerabek for draft pick

1 Min Read

The St. Louis Blues have acquired defenseman Jakub Jerabek from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2020, the team announced Monday.

Mar 26, 2018; New York, NY, USA; New York Rangers left wing Cody McLeod (8) watches his shot miss the net in front of Washington Capitals defenseman Jakub Jerabek (28) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The 5-foot-11 Jerabek split his time in the 2017-18 season between Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens and the Washington Capitals.

On the year, he tallied 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 17 regular season games with Laval as well as eight points (two goals, six assists) in 36 regular season games in the NHL. He played in two playoff games with Washington, posting one assist as the Capitals won the Stanley Cup.

The 27-year-old Jerabek, who is from the Czech Republic, previously played in the Kontinental Hockey League and the Czech league.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.