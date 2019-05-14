Bortuzzo, Blues blow past Sharks, even series

Robert Bortuzzo’s jaw-dropping goal late in the second period held up as the winner, with the St. Louis Blues recovering after blowing a lead to beat the host San Jose Sharks 4-2 Monday night to even the Western Conference finals at one win apiece.

May 13, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (41) celebrates with left wing Pat Maroon (7) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks celebrates after \in the second period of game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues, who host Game 3 of the best-of-seven series Wednesday night.

With the score tied 2-2, Bortuzzo scored a surprising goal at 16:34 of the middle period. After bolting from his point position, the defensive defenseman took a return feed as he headed toward the goal and lifted a top-shelf backhander for his first tally in 31 career playoff games.

In the third period, Bortuzzo was visible in a more familiar manner, making a goal-saving block on a Kevin Labanc chance.

Oskar Sundqvist provided the much-needed insurance goal with 3:08 remaining in the third, chipping a backhander into the net to finish a rush up the ice.

In all three postseason series this spring, the Sharks have won the opener but then lost the second game.

After Jaden Schwartz put the visitors on the board first at 2:34 of the opening frame, ripping a glove-side wrist shot into the top corner, Vince Dunn doubled the St. Louis lead at 4:16 of the second period. Off a won faceoff, Dunn gained the puck just inside the blue line in the middle of the ice and sent a long wrist shot that made it through the traffic and beat screened Sharks goalie Martin Jones.

However, Logan Couture quickly tallied twice for the Sharks to even the count. Just 39 seconds after Dunn’s goal, and with San Jose short-handed, Couture stole the puck at his own blue line to create his own breakaway and finished it by tucking home the puck.

Couture tied the game with another breakaway goal two minutes later. This time, he was sent a long pass from Timo Meier and converted a five-hole shot for his 13th goal of the playoffs, most among all players this spring.

Jones stopped 21 shots for the Sharks.

—Field Level Media