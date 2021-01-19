NHL: Blues outlast Sharks behind Jordan Kyrou's late goal

Jordan Kyrou scored his second game-winning goal of the season as the St. Louis Blues outgunned the visiting San Jose Sharks 5-4 Monday night.

Kyrou addded an assist in the see-saw game. Justin Faulk scored twice, Brayden Schenn and Mike Hoffman scored once and Colton Parayko earned two assists for the Blues.

Jordan Binnington made 22 saves to earn the victory.

Logan Couture scored twice and added an assist for the Sharks. Brent Burns (goal, two assists), Kevin Labanc (goal, assist) and Tomas Hertl (two assists) also had multi-point games.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 27 of 32 shots in his first start for San Jose.

The Sharks struck first when Labanc deflected Burns’ slap shot from the right point past Binnington.

Couture, who didn’t score a power-play goal in 52 games last season, scored one to put the Sharks up 2-0 with 5:42 left in the first period. Hertl slid a deft cross-ice pass to Couture for a one-time shot from the right circle.

Faulk cut the Sharks lead to 2-1 at 3:36 of the second period. He jumped from the penalty box, took an outlet pass from Ivan Barbashev and buried a wrist shot.

The Blues tied the game 2-2 just 93 seconds later. Parayko shot from the right point and Hoffman deflected it in for his first goal as a Blue.

The Sharks moved up 3-2 on another power-play goal. Evander Kane fed Burns as he broke unattended to the net to beat Binnington one-on-one.

That was the eighth power-play goal the Blues allowed in their first eight periods of the season.

But the Blues tied the game again when Kyrou raced up the right wing for a clean break-in. Dubnyk stopped him, but Schenn converted the rebound.

Faulk struck again with one minute left on the second period. He broke to the net to redirect David Perron’s pass to put the Blues up 4-3.

Couture scored again to tie the game 4:17 into the third period, banking a shot off Binnington from along the goal line on the left side.

But Kyrou took a drop pass from Parayko to score the decisive goal from the top of the right circle midway through the period.

