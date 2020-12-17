NHL: Blues forward Steen retires due to back injury

FILE PHOTO: Jun 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues forward Alexander Steen retired Thursday due to a back injury following a 15-year career that included a Stanley Cup championship in 2018-19.

Steen, 36, recorded 622 points (245 goals, 377 assists) in 1,018 career games with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2005-08) and Blues (2008-20).

Steen sustained the injury during the 2019-20 campaign and has “multiple levels of degenerative herniated discs of his lumbar spine,” according to a team press release.

“This has been an emotional process,” Steen told the team website. “But as I look back on my years in hockey, I would like to thank our organization, our city, our fans and my teammates as I am so proud of all the teams I was part of.”

Steen, who had seven goals and 10 assists in 55 games last season, ranks fourth in Blues franchise history in games (765), fifth in points (496) and ninth in goals (195).

He tallied 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 91 career playoff games, including one assist against the Boston Bruins during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

