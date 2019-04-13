Lightning star Kucherov suspended for Game 3

Apr 10, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) works out prior to game one of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena. Kim Klement-USA TODAY/Sports/ File Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov has been suspended for Game 3 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for boarding Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara during Game 2 Friday night.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 15:34 of the third period with the Lightning down 5-1. Kucherov was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct.

The Lightning, which had the NHL’s best record (62-16-4, 128 points) in the regular season, now will have to dig themselves out of an 0-2 playoff hole without the league’s leading scorer. Kucherov tallied 128 points (41 goals, 87 assists).

Game 3 of the series will be played Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

—Field Level Media