Lightning F Gourde signs five-year, $31 million extension

FILE PHOTO: Oct 13, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Yanni Gourde (37) handles the puck during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde signed a six-year, $31 million extension with the team on Friday, the club announced.

Gourde is signed through the 2024-25 season.

“I’m very excited,” Gourde told reporters. “It gives me a lot of stability for once in my career. It’s pretty amazing.”

The 26-year-old Gourde has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 12 games this season. He is in the final season of a two-year contract and could have become a free agent once the contract expires.

“We are very pleased to have Yanni as a part of the Lightning organization for the foreseeable future,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said in a news release. “Yanni personifies our team’s identity with his speed and relentlessness on the ice and his strong character off of it. He is proof of how far hard work and dedication can take you, and we look forward to him continuing his career in Tampa Bay.”

Gourde scored 25 goals and had 64 points last season for the Lightning.

Overall, he has 85 points (35 goals, 50 assists) in 116 NHL games over parts of four seasons with Tampa Bay.

