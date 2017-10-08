FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lightning's Brown raises fist during national anthem
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 8, 2017 / 3:44 AM / 12 days ago

Lightning's Brown raises fist during national anthem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tampa Bay forward J.T. Brown raised a closed right fist during the national anthem on Saturday, joining the growing list of professional athletes protesting what they see as a pattern of racism in the treatment of African-Americans by U.S. police.

Feb 3, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing J.T. Brown (23) skates to the bench after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Brown, the first NHL player to join the protests at a regular-season game, made the same gesture before a pre-season game on Sept. 28, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The Lightning issued a statement during the game, which they lost 5-4 to Florida.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate the moment before every game when we can unite as a community, paying homage to a flag that is representative of our nation and those who have sacrificed,” the statement read.

“At the same time, we respect our players and individual choices they may make on social and political issues.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.