Lightning G Vasilevskiy out with broken foot

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss four to six weeks with a fractured left foot, the team announced Friday.

Nov 10, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends in goal during the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Vasilevskiy suffered the injury during practice on Wednesday and was evaluated by doctors on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy, 24, is 9-3-1 with a 2.30 goals-against average and .927 save percentage in 13 games this season.

Vasilevskiy was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalkeeper last season when he went 44-17-3 with a 2.62 GAA and .920 save percentage. He tied for the league high in victories and in shutouts (eight).

Louis Domingue will fill in as the primary starter during Vasilevskiy’s recovery period.

The 26-year-old Domingue is 4-2-0 with a 3.36 GAA and .890 save percentage in six games.

“I always said it would take a lot for this guy not to play, injury-wise,” Domingue said of Vasilevskiy. .”.. The guy is a horse and it’s pretty amazing to see. But it’s unfortunate how it happened, but that’s something that happened before on our team. We lost some big-time players and guys jumped in.”

Domingue was in goal for Thursday night’s 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He made 28 saves.

Edward Pasquale was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday to serve as the backup.

Pasquale, who turns 28 on Tuesday, has never appeared in an NHL game. He was 4-2-0 with a 2.85 GAA in seven games for Syracuse this season.

—Field Level Media