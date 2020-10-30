Maple Leafs sign F Anderson to three-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Nov 15, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New Jersey Devils right wing Joey Anderson (49) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Joey Anderson to a three-year contract extension Friday.

The signing is a two-way contract for the first two years and carries an NHL average annual value of $750,000.

Anderson, 22, tallied four goals and two assists in 18 games with the New Jersey Devils in 2019-20.

A third-round pick by New Jersey in the 2016 draft, the Minnesota native has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 52 career NHL games.

Anderson won a Frozen Four title at Minnesota-Duluth in 2018 and captained the United States to a bronze medal at the 2018 World Junior Championships.

