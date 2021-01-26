Maple Leafs G Jack Campbell out 'weeks' with leg injury

FILE PHOTO: Jan 24, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) dodges a shot in front of Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell (36) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell is expected to be sidelined for “weeks” with a leg injury, coach Sheldon Keefe announced Tuesday.

Campbell, 29, sustained the injury during Toronto’s 3-2 win over the host Calgary Flames on Sunday. He was able to finish the game, improving to 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

Campbell owns a 25-27-6 record with two shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and .916 SP in 66 career appearances (58 starts) with the Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings and Maple Leafs.

Michael Hutchinson will serve as the backup goaltender to Frederik Andersen, who has a 3-2-0 record with a 2.81 GAA and .898 SP in five games this season.

The Maple Leafs face the Flames on Tuesday night.