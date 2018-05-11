Maple Leafs promote Dubas to GM

The Toronto Maple Leafs named Kyle Dubas as the 17th general manager in franchise history Friday.

Apr 23, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Fans arrive at the Air Canada Centre as Toronto Police provides security at the scene of the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Boston Bruins in game six of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dubas, 32, served as an assistant to Lou Lamoriello, who left the job in late April, for the past four seasons. He was recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the sports industry’s rising stars under 30 in 2015.

“To watch him over the last four years grow, to watch him work under some really esteemed people in our business — no job was too big for Kyle, no job was too small for Kyle,” team president Brendan Shanahan said at a press conference Friday. “To see how he interacts with our fans and the respect level that he has for the Maple Leafs for the people who love the Maple Leafs, for everyone in our office, it gives me great pride to announce today Kyle as the new general manager of the Maple Leafs.”

“I’m very fortunate and lucky to be here,” Dubas said. “...Over the past four seasons, there’s been a major transformation in our franchise.

“...It’s going to take all of us together to continue to move this thing ahead, and that’s the most exciting part of it for me is that I’m very much looking forward to leading this operation and trying to help the Maple Leafs reach our potential.

Dubas’ former co-assistant, Mark Hunter, is expected to remain in his role within the management staff.

Lamoriello is currently serving the organization as a senior advisor.

Lamoriello, with Dubas’ help, was part of a rebuilding process that began with the first overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft and saw the Maple Leafs return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs the following season. Toronto went 49-26-7 during the 2017-18 regular season to finish third in the Atlantic division with 105 points, but was eliminated by the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

There was speculation when Lamoriello took the job that he would serve as a mentor to help groom Dubas, who was just 28 at the time. Dubas joined the organization as the assistant general manager on July 22, 2014.