Maple Leafs sign Kapanen, Johnsson to extensions

The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided letting forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson become restricted free agents, signing both to contract extensions on Friday.

Both were eligible to become restricted free agents on July 1.

Kapanen’s deal is for three years and $9.6 million, while Johnsson signed for four years and $13.6 million.

Kapanen, 22, played in 78 games last season and finished with career-bests in points (44), goals (20) and assists (24). He originally came to Toronto as part of the Phil Kessel trade with Pittsburgh in 2015.

Johnsson, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Maple Leafs in 2013 and finished last season with 20 goals and 23 assists in 73 games.

Another young Maple Leafs forward, 22-year-old Mitchell Marner, can also become a restricted free-agent on July 1.

Marner finished the season with 26 goals, 68 assists and 94 points, all career bests.

