Maple Leafs recall G Hutchinson with Sparks struggling

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Friday.

Frederik Andersen’s backup, Garret Sparks, has lost nine of his past 11 decisions and has never played in an NHL playoff game.

Hutchinson was acquired from the Florida Panthers on Dec. 29 and posted a 2-3-0 record with a 2.64 goals against average and a .914 save percentage in five appearances with the Maple Leafs when Andersen was sidelined by a groin injury. He has registered a 14-5-3 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 23 games with the Marlies.

Hutchinson owns a 46-43-13 record with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and four shutouts in 111 career NHL games. Like Sparks, Hutchinson has no postseason experience.

Andersen is expected to start Toronto’s final two regular-season games leading up to the first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

Sparks has a career .898 save percentage, and the Maple Leafs are expected to go with Andersen as much as possible during the playoffs.

“I’ll be ready next year,” Sparks said after Tuesday’s loss, per TheStar.com. “I’ll be ready if anything happens.”

